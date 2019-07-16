Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Johns Island Regional Library| Artist talk and workshop with CCPL: Concept Rxch
As part of a series of discussions with local artists, the Gibbes Museum of Art partners with Charleston County Public Libraries to respond to the artwork on view in the museum’s Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem
exhibition. This Saturday local artist Concept Rxch will share his creative process and participants will have the opportunity to create their own artworks in a hands-on workshop.
Sat. July 20, 2-4 p.m. Free to attend. Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy. Johns Island. gibbesmuseum.org
click to enlarge
Turning Page Bookshop | Grace Will Lead Us Home book signing
Turning Page hosts P&C
reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes, the author of Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness.
Turning Page Bookshop is a new bookstore in Goose Creek, owned by VaLinda Miller. Grace Will Lead Us Home
was released this past June. A description of the book from the publisher, St. Martin’s Press, reads: “Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes offers an emotional and unflinching portrait of a community rocked by tragedy and forced to reckon once again with its racist past.”
Sat. July 20, 12-3 p.m. Free to attend. Turning Page Bookshop, 216 St. James Avenue, Unit F. Goose Creek. turningpagebookshop.com
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art| Zine Fest 4.0
The Charleston Zine Fest returns, chock-full of vendors and activities. This fest celebreates independent publishers including comic book writers, illustrators, and artists. You’ll see work from local creatives like Marcus Cripps, an illustrator/comic book artist and artist/illustrator/product creator, Amerilii Art. Check out the full vendor lineup online.
Sat. July 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free to attend. Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St. Downtown. facebook.com/charlestonzinefest
Celadon | Reading with Raven Roxanne
-
Provided
-
"A Raven's Nest" is written and illustrated by local artist Raven Roxanne.
Cozy is key. Raven Roxanne will be hosting a book signing and reading from her newest colorful release, A Raven's Nest, in the corners of Celadon this Saturday morning. The reading is free to all, so bring the entire family for this in-store event with a beloved local author and artist.
Sat. July 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free to attend. Celadon, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mt Pleasant. celadonathome.com