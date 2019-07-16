Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge

Provided

"A Raven's Nest" is written and illustrated by local artist Raven Roxanne.

As part of a series of discussions with local artists, the Gibbes Museum of Art partners with Charleston County Public Libraries to respond to the artwork on view in the museum’sexhibition. This Saturday local artist Concept Rxch will share his creative process and participants will have the opportunity to create their own artworks in a hands-on workshop.Turning Page hostsreporter Jennifer Berry Hawes, the author ofTurning Page Bookshop is a new bookstore in Goose Creek, owned by VaLinda Miller.was released this past June. A description of the book from the publisher, St. Martin’s Press, reads: “Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes offers an emotional and unflinching portrait of a community rocked by tragedy and forced to reckon once again with its racist past.”The Charleston Zine Fest returns, chock-full of vendors and activities. This fest celebreates independent publishers including comic book writers, illustrators, and artists. You’ll see work from local creatives like Marcus Cripps, an illustrator/comic book artist and artist/illustrator/product creator, Amerilii Art. Check out the full vendor lineup online.Cozy is key. Raven Roxanne will be hosting a book signing and reading from her newest colorful release, A Raven's Nest, in the corners of Celadon this Saturday morning. The reading is free to all, so bring the entire family for this in-store event with a beloved local author and artist.