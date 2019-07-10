Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Robert Lange Studios | Many Long Walks
Many Long Walks,
currently on display at Robert Lange Studios, features the work of landscape painters Megan Aline (who is also one of the gallery’s owners, along with her husband, Robert Lange) and Brett Sheifflee. Both Aline and Sheifflee are known for their ability to create quiet, contemplative landscape scenes. Naturally, then, both artists felt a connection to the show’s title, Many Long Walks
. “What makes this body of work truly special for me is knowing that Megan’s little painted worlds and my own will come together on the same walls to be something new, to be a kind of conversation we can’t have just on our own. I think it’s going to be a show where people want to slow down, observe, remember and perhaps plan their next trip out of the daily grind,” says Sheifflee.
Through July 26. Free to attend. Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St. Downtown. robertlangestudios.com
Charleston Museum | Conversations with a Curator: Revolutionary War
Join the Charleston Museum’s director, Carl Borick, for a special tour of the museum’s newly renovated exhibit, Becoming Americans, which looks at Charleston’s critical role in the American Revolutionary War. Did you know that Charleston was the fourth largest city of the 13 colonies — and by far the wealthiest — with the help of its significant port? During this tour Borick will discuss the key figures involved in the winning of independence in this state, and how the conflict affected Charleston.
Fri. July 12 at 10:30 a.m. Included with admission. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
J. Stark | J. Stark x Parallel Play Collab
Head to local store, J. Stark for the release of limited edition totes, backpacks, and pouches, created in collaboration with Suzanne Allen Studio’s latest venture, Parallel Play. These cool new designs will be featured on existing J. Stark Silhouettes and there’s gonna be a party to celebrate! Enjoy free beer or a cocktail while perusing the goods. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the Parallel Play bags will go to Metanoia, a community development corporation based in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood.
Thurs. July 11, 5-9 p.m. Free to attend. J. Stark, 208 Coming St. Downtown