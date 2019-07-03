Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Provided

You can occupy the kiddos with educational (fun!) tours this summer.

You may know Lowcountry native andbestselling author Mary Alice Monroe from her Beach House book series. Come meet, mingle, and get her new book, signed by Monroe. A heartwarming and evocative novel about the bonds and new beginnings that are born from natural disasters, The Summer Guests paints a picture of how, even during the worst of circumstances — or perhaps because of them — we discover what is most important in life.Mt. Pleasant’s Perspective Gallery presents the work of Amelia Rose Smith, an artist who “employs light, value, and color to capture Charleston’s lofty skies and ever-changing marshes.” Dreamy, right? You can check out Smith’s work all month and head to the gallery on July 13, 4-6 p.m. for a free reception.Just in time for America’s favorite holiday, the Charleston Museum presents Kid Tours: Revolution!, a history-laden tour just for kids. Attendees will learn more about the American Revolution — and what happened to Peter Parker’s pants. If you can’t make it to this tour, head back later this month; kid tours meet every Wednesday through the end of July. There’s no registration required for this event, just show up and learn.Summertime and the living’s a little more difficult with kids in tow. Fear not, families, you can always head to the Nathaniel Russell House on Tuesday mornings for a family-focused tour. Docent-led family tours start on the half hour between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and are followed by an opportunity to paly with historic games and toys. If you can’t make it Tuesday mornings, head to the Aiken-Rhett House on Thursday mornings.