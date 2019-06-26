Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art | Luncheon in the Garden: Re-entry into society after incarceration
Bring your own lunch to this special (free!) talk held in conjunction with the Halsey’s current exhibition, Cry Joy Park — Gardens of Dark and Light
. Artist Jennifer Wen Ma conceived of a series of luncheons, held among her work, that deal with themes explored in Cry Joy Park
. Break bread with other members of the community while enjoying a collaborative performance by a musician, dancer, or poet, relating to the luncheon’s theme. This weekend’s theme focuses on the issues pertaining to re-entering society after incarceration. The question, posed by Ma is: How do we bring the formerly incarcerated back into the fold of society, so they can become active and productive members of this paradise again?
Sat. June 29 at noon. Free to attend. Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St. Downtown. halsey.cofc.edu
click to enlarge
Heart of Gold Fine Art | Summer Surf Show
-
Provided
-
Hang ten at the Heart of Gold Gallery.
The Heart of Gold Gallery and the Charleston Artist Collective team up to present a cool new exhibition featuring a variety of surfing photographs from the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as some lifestyle photos that represent surf culture from that era.
Wed. June 26, 5:30-8 p.m. Free to attend. Heart of Gold Fine Gallery, 414 Whilden St. Mt. Pleasant. heartofgoldfineart.com
The Orange Spot | BadBandits!
BadJon and Dosbandidos team up to present BadBandits, a photography and screen print art show collaboration on display all month at the Orange Spot.
Tues. July 2, 4-6 p.m. Free to attend. The Orange Spot, 1011 East Montague Ave. North Charleston. orangespotcoffee.com