Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

The Gibbes teams up with Charleston Jazz for yet another summer music series featuring original compositions inspired by works currently on display at the museum (which is awesome, by the way). Dynamic pianist and composer Richard White heads to the Gibbes this Wednesday, joined by bassist Brett Belanger and drummer David Patterson. White studied classical piano for a decade as a youth and has recently completed an international jazz tour. He’s opened for Branford Marsalis, Will Downing, Brian McKnight, and Alex Bugnon. During the performance you can sip on a specially crafted cocktail from 5Church.Few things sound as fun as 60 second horror films, right? Even if you aren’t into scary stuff, you can probably handle one minute of horror. Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Co. to watch 60 one minute flicks this Saturday, where you’ll have the chance to vote on your fave. A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.Shear Madness, deemed “one of the most popular shows in the world,” has a three-week run at Charleston Stage’s Pearl Theatre, the first production at this location. The production is a comedy-whodunit that takes place in the Shear Madness hairstyling salon. Charleston Stage founder Julian Wiles has this to say about the play, “The hilarious Shear Madness has been entertaining audiences all over the world night after night with its unique blend of madcap improvisation and spine-tickling mystery.”South Carolina ETV (SCETV) will be showing a preview of the new documentary Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection. This documentary, directed and produced by Dave Adams, will take a deeper look into the colonization of South Carolina and the West Indies Islands.