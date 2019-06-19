June 19, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Events for the week of June 19-26

By
click to enlarge Shear Madness takes the stage at the Pearl Theatre

Provided

Shear Madness takes the stage at the Pearl Theatre

Share
Tweet
Gibbes Museum of Art | Art of Jazz: Richard White Trio
The Gibbes teams up with Charleston Jazz for yet another summer music series featuring original compositions inspired by works currently on display at the museum (which is awesome, by the way). Dynamic pianist and composer Richard White heads to the Gibbes this Wednesday, joined by bassist Brett Belanger and drummer David Patterson. White studied classical piano for a decade as a youth and has recently completed an international jazz tour. He’s opened for Branford Marsalis, Will Downing, Brian McKnight, and Alex Bugnon. During the performance you can sip on a specially crafted cocktail from 5Church.

Wed. June 19 at 6 p.m. $25/non-members, $20/members, $10/student, faculty. Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org
Related Snag specialty cocktails from 5Church at this year's Art of Jazz series: Goes down smooth
Snag specialty cocktails from 5Church at this year's Art of Jazz series
Goes down smooth
You've got three chances to see live jazz in the Gibbes Museum of Art this summer as part of the Gibbes and Charleston Jazz's Art of Jazz series. The fun kicks off tomorrow, Wed. June 19 at 6 p.m. with a performance from the Richard White trio. You can still buy tickets online.
By Connelly Hardaway
Eat

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. | 60 Second Horror Film Challenge
Few things sound as fun as 60 second horror films, right? Even if you aren’t into scary stuff, you can probably handle one minute of horror. Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Co. to watch 60 one minute flicks this Saturday, where you’ll have the chance to vote on your fave. A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
click to enlarge _image-7.jpg

Sat. June 22, 8-11 p.m. Free to attend. Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. West Ashley. 60secondhorrorshow.com

West Ashley Theatre Center | Shear Madness
Shear Madness, deemed “one of the most popular shows in the world,” has a three-week run at Charleston Stage’s Pearl Theatre, the first production at this location. The production is a comedy-whodunit that takes place in the Shear Madness hairstyling salon. Charleston Stage founder Julian Wiles has this to say about the play, “The hilarious Shear Madness has been entertaining audiences all over the world night after night with its unique blend of madcap improvisation and spine-tickling mystery.”

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. $35/adult, $32.50/seniors, students, and active military. West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. #11. West Ashley. charlestonstage.com
Related Charleston Stage's Pearl Theatre presents its first show, "Shear Madness," this June: Take a snip out of crime
Charleston Stage's Pearl Theatre presents its first show, "Shear Madness," this June
Take a snip out of crime
Get a taste of Pearl Theatre, Charleston Stage's West Ashley location, this June, with a three-week run of always popular production, Shear Madness. The run kicks off with a pay-what-you-please night on Thurs. June 13. Snag your tickets online.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
click to enlarge _unnamed_-_2019-06-17t122332.762.jpg
Middleton Place | Beyond Barbados Preview
South Carolina ETV (SCETV) will be showing a preview of the new documentary Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection. This documentary, directed and produced by Dave Adams, will take a deeper look into the colonization of South Carolina and the West Indies Islands.

Thurs. June 20 at 6:30 p.m. Free to attend. Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road. West Ashley. middletonplace.org

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    2019 Art of Jazz Series: Richard White Trio @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Wed., June 19, 6-7 p.m. $25 | $20 for members | $10 for students
    • Buy Tickets

  • Beyond Barbados Preview @ Middleton Place

    • Thu., June 20, 6:30 p.m. Free

  • Charleston Stage's Shear Madness @ West Ashley Theatre Center

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through June 30 $35 adults, $32.50 seniors

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS