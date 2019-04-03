Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Catherine Erb

See the latest from Memphis artist Catherine Erb as she showcases her photography at the George Gallery. Erb uses the encaustic method on her film to give her work a surreal presence, making her photography stand out from the rest.Attend the opening reception for the Miller Gallery’s newest exhibit Works on Paper featuring works of art by regional artists Teresa Roche, Marina Dunbar, and Dixie Purvis. Each artist has their own signature style of using the page to create beautifully abstract paintings. Roche emphasized the use of negative space and contrasts it with splashes of color. Dunbar utilized yupo paper to focus on the transparency of her watercolors. Purvis uses 300 pound watercolor paper to make her exquisite oil paintings.Head over to The Principle Gallery’s annual Karen Hollingsworth solo exhibition. Hollingsworth specializes in realistic oil on canvas, focusing her subject matter on various types of birds and other aerial creatures like ladybugs, dragonflies, and moths.The Lowcountry Artists Gallery features the dreamy photographs of Nicole Robinson in a series titled,. Even though Robinson is a landscape photographer, her images aren’t sharp and intricately detailed but rather blurred and softened. See warm and cool colors meld seamlessly in Robinson’s tidal-inspired show.