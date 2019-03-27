Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Folly Beach resident George Brewington brings his middlegrade fantasy novel,, to Blue Bicycle Books this Friday for a release party. Brewington will read from the book and hand out prizes to those attendees who know their literary monster trivia.is the story of a father and son who operate a beach souvenir shop that is actually a front for their monster hunting operation. Brewington promises thatis “a fun, fast-paced story full of monsters.” What more could one want? Learn more about Brewington online at georgebrewington.com.The CSO Chorus joins the Charleston Symphony for a monumental rendition of Mozart’s, the final composition of Mozart’s life, and one of the most famous works ever written.was commissioned by an anonymous patron who attempted to keep his identity secret because he was planning to pass Mozart’s work off as his own. Mozart worked on the piece up until the day of his death — even rehearsing various choral parts with friends while in bed only hours before he died.For over 30 years, Fred Rogers was beamed daily into homes across America where he and his cast of puppets and friends spoke simply and directly to young children about some of life’s weightiest issues. There wasn’t anything like Mr. Rogers on TV before and there hasn’t been since. In, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville looks back on Rogers’ radical legacy of love and kindness.Emotion abounds in vignettes that expand through time to show us how hearts touch and lives intertwine. Audience members can also partake in a drink and discussion session with the choreographer that accompanies the program examining his artistic choices and your reactions to the programming.