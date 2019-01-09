Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

click to enlarge James Lawton (detail)

Main Library | Mountains: A Photography Exhibition by James Lawton

Head to the Charleston Public Library's main location on Calhoun Street for a peek at a solo exhibition of striking photographs from James Lawton, now on display through the end of the month. Last year Lawton received an honorable mention in the 2018 International Photography Awards, so you know his stuff is the real deal. As the exhibition's title suggests, the works on display feature mountains and teeny tiny people who make these forces of nature look even more powerful.

Through Jan. 31. Free to attend. Main Library, 68 Calhoun St. downtown. jameslawton.net

Charleston Artist Guild Gallery | The Art of Wander

The Charleston Artist Guild's current exhibition, The Art of Wander, features a collection of new works from artist Carmen Osborn — works that were inspired by Osborn's literal journeys, and by all people's individual journeys. Osborn's work has featured soft pastel landscapes, for which she has won awards at juried art festivals. Based in Charleston, Osborn is making the shift from creating in pastel to acrylic, inspired by the landscape of the Lowcountry.

Through Jan. 31. Free to attend. CAG Gallery, 160 East Bay St. Downtown. theartofwander.com

Redux Contemporary Art Gallery | Redux Archive

This is the last week to check out a selection of pieces from the Redux archive, currently on display in Gallery 1056 (Redux's smaller hallway gallery behind its main exhibit space). It's also the last week to see Camela Guevara's Care Work, on display in the main gallery space, featuring Guevara's exploration of objects in the home. See how the artist envisions pool noodles, shaker lids, and sponges, all highlighted with Guevara's use of bright colors and embroidered and painted surfaces.

Through Jan. 11. Free to attend. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org

Charleston Museum | #YesterdayInMicrofashion

Have you been by the Charleston Museum lately? In addition to their regular offerings they currently have a pretty cool exhibit, #YesterdayInMicrofashion, which features the kinds of clothes kids wore 150 years ago. You can check out over 50 articles of clothing in this exhibit, including mourning clothes, suits, and dresses. The exhibit has special Charleston connections too, featuring a sampler created by Charleston native Julia Margaret Bachman, daughter of the Reverend John Bachman.

Through May 12. $12/adult, $10/youth, $5/child. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org