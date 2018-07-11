Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

City Gallery | Disconnected: Works by Christine Bush Roman

by Christine Bush Roman features pieces that combine painting, drawing, and collage to offer "glimpses into the intricate and contradictory nature of modern life." The exhibit, currently on display at the City Gallery, features over four dozen multimedia abstract works which are installed to accommodate interactive engagement with the artist. Roman will stop by the exhibit throughout its duration, including on July 15 at 2 p.m. for an artist's talk.

Saturdays and Sundays, 12-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Through August 5. Artist Talk July 15 at 2 p.m. City Gallery at Waterfront Park. 34 Prioleau St. Downtown. citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com

North Charleston City Gallery | Works by Rachel Jones and Thomas Pickarski

The North Charleston City Gallery has a new exhibit featuring the works of two artists, Rachel Jones and Thomas Pickarski. Conway, S.C.-based Rachel Jones' collection,

, is a series of female portraits that focus on "jolie-laid," a French description of non-traditional beauty. Thomas Pickarski will display his photography series,

, which focuses on icebergs and icescapes and other abstract, natural forms. Browse the exhibit at the North Charleston City Gallery through July 31.

Tuesdays 12-5 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. North Charleston City Gallery inside the Charleston Area Convention Center. northcharleston.org

Robert Lange Studios | Tall Trees + Tales

Robert Lange Studios' current exhibit,

, by oil painter Nathan Durfee features 20 of Durfee's new, characteristically whimsical paintings. Each one includes a different tree with a unique story. Durfee says of the collection, "The trees are not only backdrops for my narratives, but are also central characters dripping with personality." His works certainly have personality — with subjects ranging from mermaids and pirates to pandas and cardinals. Explore Durfee's work at Robert Lange Studios through July 27.

Through July 27. Free. Robert Lange Studios. 2 Queen St. Downtown. robertlangestudios.com

Main Library | Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope, and Bravery

The Charleston County Main Library, in conjunction with the S.C. State library, currently features the exhibit,

, with photos from Orangeburg native photographer Cecil Williams. With talent in videography, publishing, inventing, and photography, Williams is best known for his focus on capturing the civil rights movement in South Carolina. With a collection of up to 40 images, this special exhibit sets the stage to introduce Williams' most recent publication,

Williams' work reveals a unique perspective of significant moments within social reform throughout the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. In several of his frames, Williams pays special tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Charleston Hospital Workers' Strike, one of the most significant labor events in the city's history which drew Coretta Scott King to Charleston in support of striking workers.

Through Sept. 30. Open daily. Free to attend. Main Library, 68 Calhoun St. Downtown. ccpl.org