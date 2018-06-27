Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week 

Summertime calls for learning something new. That's where these classes, events, and workshops come in handy. Take your arts education to the next level in Charleston this week with photography, a book club, a dance social, and a community day.

Golden Hour Photography

Explore the Bend, a 20-acre community redevelopment project along the Ashley River, through the lens of your camera. Join fellow photography lovers and site director Chet Morse from 7-8:30 p.m. to take in the natural beauty of the Bend. Expect views of the Charleston peninsula and the Ravenel Bridge as well as great opportunities to get up close with the unique flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. The meet-up is free to attend — just don't forget to bring a camera.

Thurs. June 28. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. The Bend. 3775 Azalea Drive. North Charleston. thebendcharleston.com

Lit After Dark

Lit After Dark is a monthly book discussion that explores pertinent social issues through engaging works of nonfiction. This month's book is Slaves in the Family by Edward Hall. Journalist Ball confronts the legacy of his family's slave-owning past who lived and worked on the Ball's South Carolina Plantations. In the National Book Award Winner, Ball weaves together interviews with over 100,000 African-American descendants of Ball slaves. There are print, ebooks and audiobooks of Slaves in the Family at the Sullivan's Island Library for those who attend the book discussion.

Thurs. June 28. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Sullivan's Island Library. 1921 Ion Ave. Sullivan's Island. ccpl.org



Festival Finale

If the idea of social dancing makes you queasy, then you may want to dip your toes into the experience with International Ballroom’s West Ashley festival finale and potluck party this Thursday. The local dance studio (with an additional location in Mt. Pleasant) has been hosting special events all month, and this finale is a great chance for you to mix and mingle with fellow dancers and sang last minute deals on dance lessons. Bring a dish to the potluck and dance for free.

Revolutionary Charleston Community Day

Party like it's 1781 at the Revolutionary Charleston Community Day. Go back in time to British occupied Charleston and visit the dungeon where the Patriots were kept, explore the Heyward-Washington House and prepare for battle with the Continental Army. Bring the whole family and explore three historic Lowcountry properties — the event kicks off at the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon.

Sat. June 30. 9:30-11 a.m. $15. Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon. 122 East Bay St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org