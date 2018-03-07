Critics' Picks: Talks and discussions we're hitting up this week 

Historical archeology curator Martha Zierden leads this Conversations with a Curator, a monthly event which allows visitors a chance to have an intimate look at an exhibit in The Charleston Museum, hear stories, and ask questions. This month's event focuses on James Stobo's plantation, a remarkable archaeological site — the artifacts and soil layers have not been disturbed since the dwelling was abandoned by the family in the late 18th century. Excavations produced a rare group of colonial artifacts that reveal the family's riches and the daily lives of enslaved laborers who produced rice from inland swamp fields.
Fri. March 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Included with admission. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
Gullah Geechee Corridor | Gullah Geechee Roots on Barbados: A Diaspora Conversation
Sat. March 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Free to attend. Arcadia Studios/Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce. 2817 Maybank Hwy. Unit #1, Johns Island.
Charleston Museum | Women's History Tours at Joseph Manigault HouseA special tour will be offered every Sunday in March, in honor of national Women's History Month, focusing on the lives of the women who have influenced The Joseph Manigault House. Learn about the daily lives of ladies of the early 1800s, hear the stories of the women who saved the house in the 20th century, and discover the women who took the helm when it was used as a Red Cross Training Facility and USO post during World War II.
Sun. March 11, 2-2:30 p.m. Included with admission. Joseph Manigault, 350 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org
Culitvate SC | Cultivate Science Art Happy HourStarting Tues. March 13 at 6 p.m., Cultivate SC will kick off their fourth spring workshop series at Bowties, the new "shabby speakeasy" in the former Where Art Thou wine bar. The evening will include a brief science presentation, "Choking On Plastics? — Data From Charleston Coasts And Critters," by marine science educator with Patriots Point and Keep Charleston Beautiful, Kea Payton, plus a tutorial on spirit animal found object sculptures with local artist Marielena Martinez. Drop-ins are welcome, but RSVP appreciated. Tickets are $15 at the door. Keep up to date with the bimonthly events at cultivate-sc.org — the next workshop is Tues. March 27 with Lyon, who will share "Marine Tales from the Gulf of Maine" and participants will get to make triptych prints using recycled styrofoam.
Tues. March 13. 6-8 p.m. $15. Bowties. 1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island. cultivate-sc.org.