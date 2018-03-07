Critics' Picks: Talks and discussions we're hitting up this week 





Charleston Museum | Conversations with a Curator: Martha Zierden on Rice Plantations and Archaeology

Historical archeology curator Martha Zierden leads this Conversations with a Curator, a monthly event which allows visitors a chance to have an intimate look at an exhibit in The Charleston Museum, hear stories, and ask questions. This month's event focuses on James Stobo's plantation, a remarkable archaeological site — the artifacts and soil layers have not been disturbed since the dwelling was abandoned by the family in the late 18th century. Excavations produced a rare group of colonial artifacts that reveal the family's riches and the daily lives of enslaved laborers who produced rice from inland swamp fields.

Fri. March 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Included with admission. Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org



Gullah Geechee Corridor | Gullah Geechee Roots on Barbados: A Diaspora Conversation

The influence of Barbados is apparent in more than just the history of slavery in Charleston. For example, the architecture that gives Charleston its subtropical charm finds its roots in Barbados. The cobblestone streets and crape myrtle trees found downtown mirror those in Bridgetown, Barbados' capital. Even Charleston's famous Rainbow Row traces its roots to the pastel colors of Bridgetown. The shared history of the Gullah Geechee, Barbados, and Charleston is all around us. The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and the Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation host a talk by Foundation founder Rhonda Green discussing these the Barbadian roots of the Gullah Geechee community in Charleston.

Sat. March 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Free to attend. Arcadia Studios/Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce. 2817 Maybank Hwy. Unit #1, Johns Island.

Charleston Museum | Women's History Tours at Joseph Manigault House

A special tour will be offered every Sunday in March, in honor of national Women's History Month, focusing on the lives of the women who have influenced The Joseph Manigault House. Learn about the daily lives of ladies of the early 1800s, hear the stories of the women who saved the house in the 20th century, and discover the women who took the helm when it was used as a Red Cross Training Facility and USO post during World War II.

Sun. March 11, 2-2:30 p.m. Included with admission. Joseph Manigault, 350 Meeting St. Downtown. charlestonmuseum.org

Culitvate SC | Cultivate Science Art Happy Hour

Starting Tues. March 13 at 6 p.m., Cultivate SC will kick off their fourth spring workshop series at Bowties, the new "shabby speakeasy" in the former Where Art Thou wine bar. The evening will include a brief science presentation, "Choking On Plastics? — Data From Charleston Coasts And Critters," by marine science educator with Patriots Point and Keep Charleston Beautiful, Kea Payton, plus a tutorial on spirit animal found object sculptures with local artist Marielena Martinez. Drop-ins are welcome, but RSVP appreciated. Tickets are $15 at the door. Keep up to date with the bimonthly events at

— the next workshop is Tues. March 27 with Lyon, who will share "Marine Tales from the Gulf of Maine" and participants will get to make triptych prints using recycled styrofoam.

Tues. March 13. 6-8 p.m. $15. Bowties. 1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island. cultivate-sc.org.