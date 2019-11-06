Critics' Picks: Our picks for YALLFest 2019 

click to enlarge File photo

Take a walk on the wild(ly fun and exciting YA) side

Kick off YALLFest on Upper King Street by joining the book-signing crawl. Fourteen of your favorite young adult authors will be signing their work at spots like 2 Cumberland, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Blue Bicycle, Kudu, and more. Catch authors like Veronica Roth, Mark Oshiro, and Jenny Han.Disney Publishing Worldwide is bringing your favorite Disney authors to The American Theatre to be part of a fun and yummy event. They’ll team up with fans and chef Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly to compete in fast-paced food challenges. Corrie Wang will host and authors Dhonielle Clayton, Zoraida Córdova, and Kwame Mbalia will compete.Start your Saturday off right with a donut at Blue Bicycle. At this YALLFest event, you’ll chat with some awesome YA authors like Sharon Cameron, Mason Deaver, Debbie Rigaud, Rosiee Thor, and Kaitlin Ward. Be sure to grab a “Be True to Your Shelf” tote bag to take with you to all of Saturday’s YALLFest events.Charleston Music Hall will host the YA Smackdown, YALLFest’s most anticipated tradition, as the closing act of YALLFest on Saturday. Join hosts Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give) and Nic Stone (Dear Martin) as they lead the crowd in laughs, games, and dancing.