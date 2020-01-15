Critics' Picks: Even more comedy fest shows to check out this weekend 

Woolfe Street Playhouse | Evan Berke w/ Mario Tory and Deshawn Mason



Comedian Evan Berke returns to the Holy City for his first Charleston show in almost three years. Opening the night will be Mario Tory (Comedy Central's Hart of the City; Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level; BET's 50 Central). Local favorite Deshawn Mason will host the show.

Sat. Jan. 18 at 9:30 p.m. $14. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. charlestoncomedyfestival.com

click to enlarge Provided

Lena Dunham is comprised of veteran D.C. improvisers

Forte Jazz Lounge | Comedy Marathon feat. Bangin' and Lena Dunham

Charleston natives Dan Hanf and Jessika Stocker return from Brooklyn with an unquenchable thirst for audience suggestions. What is the purpose of life? Stop thinking about that and come to this two-person improv show, you nerd. Lena Dunham started as an idea to bring together black improvisers in Washington, D.C. who were usually the only black member of their improv team. Comprised of veteran D.C. improvisers, Lena Dunham performs thoughtful, quick hitting, and sometimes deep comedic takes on black culture informed by their unique individual perspectives from information they get about an audience member's black friend.

Sat. Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. $12. Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St. Downtown. charlestoncomedyfestival.com

click to enlarge Provided

The Pushers always bring the fire. Especially with tales from the ol' camp fire.

Forte Jazz Lounge | Comedy Marathon feat. Bustercups, Newlyweds, and Tales From the Campfire

The Bustercups are a Grammy nominated and declined (that's right, they declined it!) comedic rap duo out of Columbia, S.C. Phil Carter aka Philabuster, Patrick Fowler aka MC Pcup and producer Adrian Perez aka Freak Pheromone combine a mix of hard core hip-hop, comedy, and satire. With Newlyweds, watch two people say they're not going to argue this time, then do it anyway. Also one is Australian (Nathan Soutar) and one played a chicken on a Nickelodeon Award Show (Jeanine Peters Gillette). So come raise a glass and enjoy this dynamic (newly) domestic duo. What are you afraid of? At Tales from the Campfire, The Pushers take your deepest fears and turn them into a series of gut-busting ghost stories right before your eyes.

Fri. Jan. 17 at 9:30 p.m. $12. Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St. Downtown. charlestoncomedyfestival.com

click to enlarge Provided

All the comedy. All the flavors. A supreme evening, if you will.

South of Broadway Theatre Co. | Chucktown Comedy Supreme

Chucktown Comedy Supreme is the ultimate combo of all the tasty stuff. You got your salty sketch comedy, you got your top shelf stand up comedy, you got that sweet and savory improv comedy, and you got a pipin' hot local band bringing all the chunky hits. It's a little bit of everything you love so don't sleep on this good ass time.

Sat. Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. $12. South of Broadway Theatre Co. 1080 East Montague Ave. North Charleston. charlestoncomedyfestival.com