Critics' Picks: The best comedy events in Charleston this week 

Charleston Comedy Bus

Whether you're riding high on one of UK's infamous fire truck red double decker buses or getting your lay of the land on one of San Franciso's world famous manually operated cable cars, there's no better way to tour a city than on some form of iconic public transportation. Add a comedian with a microphone to the mix? Now that's a tour. This Friday get a taste of "double dragon" with Shawna Jarrett (lead comic on the bus) and Joseph Coker, who have been called the "Mulder and Scully of Charleston Comedy." On Saturday you'll hear from local comedians, Kentucky-bred Hagan Ragland, and Kannapolis, N.C. native Kevin Williams.



Each Fri. Sat. 7 & 9 p.m. $30. HŌM, 563 King St. (843) 573-7505. charlestoncomedybus.com

March Madness Comedy Showcase

If your March Madness bracket looks anything like ours (let's just say we know some UVA alums in the office...) then there's nothing to do at this point but laugh. Join emcee host with the most Keith "Big Daddy" Dee for a free March Madness showcase featuring Southeastern comedians Natasha Ferrier, Cody Hughes, Hilliary Begley, and Kevin Williams. Out of Chattanooga, TN, Ferrier possesses an "awkward charm" and a "natural gift for storytelling"; Atlanta-based Hughes was once described by veteran comedian Maria Bamford as a "delightful beast"; Begley hosts a weekly open mic night in Asheville and has been known to "raise a holy hell"; and Williams, a relative newcomer to the scene, has been traveling all over with his hard-hitting bits and "Dale-Earnhardt dissing" jokes.



Fri. March 30. Free to attend. SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Dr. (843) 745-9555.

One-Way Conversation

Former Charleston-based comedian Hunter Gardner visits from New York to workshop a new show about how we try (and fail) to connect with one another. With themes of friendship, love, being alone and being together, the show mixes stand up, character monologues, audience participation and improvised moments to keep the presentation unpredictable. Charleston sketch group Vernon Moses will open.



Fri. March 30, 8-9:15 p.m. $5. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. (843) 722-0697.

April Fools Comedy Showcase

It's all hoppening Sunday April 1 at Tin Roof. After you dye your Easter eggs and stuff your face with Cadbury eggs, you'd do well to head to this comedy showcase starting at 9 p.m., because, is it even April Fools Day without belly laughs? Watch local talents Sarah Napier, Joseph Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Chase Ragland, and Michael Clayton take the stage. Sam Hendry hosts the shindig.



Sun. April 1, 9 p.m. $7. The Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road. (843) 571-0775.