COUGH: Here's where can you get your 2019 flu shot in Charleston 

Flu season is bearing down upon us, and as such, we best arm ourselves with our vaccinations ASAP. The shot this year protects against four strains of flu, two of which were not in last year's formula.
While it may seem like we hear this every year, The Hill
assures us that "this year promises to be a particularly bad flu season." As always, we here at the City Paper
are not doctors (what different lives we would have led ... ) so if you have any questions or concerns about the flu vaccination be sure to check with your doc.
Are we missing a place passing out that good, good flu shot? Send us location, price, and whether the shot is covered by insurance to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Chain Pharmacies
*check with store locations to ensure inventory before going in for a vaccination*
CVS
$39.99 for quadrivalent and a senior dose at $66.99 without insurance. They also offer $5 off $25 coupons with the shot. Free with most insurance.
Walgreen’s
Starts at $40.99 for the quadrivalent with senior doses at $69.99 uninsured. Free with most insurance.
Walmart
Costs $34.99 for quadrivalent uninsured. GoodRx has partnered with Walmart, with a GoodRx coupon quadrivalent is as low as $24. Offered through their app.
Sam’s Club
$30 for quadrivalent, can be purchased without a Sam’s Club membership. No cost with most insurance.
Rite Aid
Quadrivalent offered at $40 uninsured. No cost with most insurance.
Publix Pharmacy
$44 for the quadrivalent without insurance, senior doses are $79. Get a $10 Publix gift card with your shot. Free with most insurance.
Costco
$19.99 for quadrivalent without insurance, this is a service that does not require a Costco membership.
Target Pharmacy
(run by CVS)
$39.99 for quadrivalent uninsured, get a $5 Target gift card with purchase of the shot. Accepts most insurance.
Local Pharmacies
Plantation Pharmacy
Currently out of stock, will be restocked by early November.
776 Daniel Ellis Drive #2C, James Island
531 Wappoo Road, West Ashley
Dottie's Pharmacy
$25 for the quadrivalent uninsured, accepts most insurance.
325 Folly Road, Suite 101, James Island
Delta Pharmacy
$30 for the quadrivalent uninsured, accepts most insurances. Check with location about senior dosage stock.
Multiple Charleston locations, listed here
.
Sweetgrass Pharmacy
The pharmacy's No Wait flu shot clinics will be held Tues.-Thurs., 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the duration of flu season. Most insurances accepted, without insurance the shot is $27.
1952 Long Grove Drive Suite No. 1, Mt. Pleasant
Health care facilities
Concentra Urgent Care
$40 for quadrivalent without insurance. Accepts most insurance.
Passport Health Travel Clinic
$35 for quadrivalent upfront, will provide invoice to submit to insurance for reimbursement. Locations in Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston.
DHEC began offering flu vaccines at health departments on Oct. 1 by appointment. Find more information on locations near you and appointments here
.