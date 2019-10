COUGH: Here's where can you get your 2019 flu shot in Charleston 

click to enlarge Flickr user Sylvar

Flu season is bearing down upon us, and as such, we best arm ourselves with our vaccinations ASAP. The shot this year protects against four strains of flu, two of which were not in last year's formula.While it may seem like we hear this every year, The Hill assures us that "this year promises to be a particularly bad flu season." As always, we here at theare not doctors (what different lives we would have led ... ) so if you have any questions or concerns about the flu vaccination be sure to check with your doc.$39.99 for quadrivalent and a senior dose at $66.99 without insurance. They also offer $5 off $25 coupons with the shot. Free with most insurance.Starts at $40.99 for the quadrivalent with senior doses at $69.99 uninsured. Free with most insurance.Costs $34.99 for quadrivalent uninsured. GoodRx has partnered with Walmart, with a GoodRx coupon quadrivalent is as low as $24. Offered through their app.$30 for quadrivalent, can be purchased without a Sam’s Club membership. No cost with most insurance.Quadrivalent offered at $40 uninsured. No cost with most insurance.$44 for the quadrivalent without insurance, senior doses are $79. Get a $10 Publix gift card with your shot. Free with most insurance.$19.99 for quadrivalent without insurance, this is a service that does not require a Costco membership. Target Pharmacy (run by CVS)$39.99 for quadrivalent uninsured, get a $5 Target gift card with purchase of the shot. Accepts most insurance.Currently out of stock, will be restocked by early November. Dottie's Pharmacy

$25 for the quadrivalent uninsured, accepts most insurance.Delta Pharmacy$30 for the quadrivalent uninsured, accepts most insurances. Check with location about senior dosage stock.Multiple Charleston locations, listed here Sweetgrass Pharmacy

The pharmacy's No Wait flu shot clinics will be held Tues.-Thurs., 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the duration of flu season. Most insurances accepted, without insurance the shot is $27.$40 for quadrivalent without insurance. Accepts most insurance.$35 for quadrivalent upfront, will provide invoice to submit to insurance for reimbursement. Locations in Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston.DHEC began offering flu vaccines at health departments on Oct. 1 by appointment. Find more information on locations near you and appointments here