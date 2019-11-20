Cougar Night Lights returns to College of Charleston on Dec. 14 with student sneak peek next week 



Cougar Night Lights, College of Charleston's annual holiday lights display, returns to Cistern Yard on Dec. 14, with a special showing for students next week on Mon. Dec. 2.



To capture the magic of the holiday season, CofC showcases the dynamic light display set to classic holiday tunes, as well as popular contemporary songs.



College alum John Reynolds, class of '97, will be producing and designing the show for a third year in a row. Reynolds is renowned for his work and has won multiple Emmys for his lighting displays. He also has worked on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Super Bowl, and several summer and winter Olympic Games.



Christine Workman, director of the Office of Student Life at CofC, noted that Cougar Night Lights has become an end-of-semester tradition in a press release: "it's a relaxing way for students to wind down after the close of fall classes."



On Mon. Dec. 2, the College will hold a special showing for students at 6 p.m. as students wind down their semesters ahead of the winter holiday.



But before the show on Monday, activities kick off at 5:15 p.m. with performances by the College's a cappella groups the Trippintones and Vibes and Acabelles. Plus, there will be a large inflatable snow globe for photo opps on George Street for attendees.



Students will be able to enjoy hot cocoa and a variety of fall, festive soups. And to celebrate CofC's 250th anniversary, they'll be giving out commemorative mugs to the first 500 attendees.



Cougar Night Lights will be open to the public following final exams from Dec. 14-Jan. 1, with shows every half hour between 6-9 p.m.