Cotton, Orange, Peach, & Belk: College bowl game specials Sat. Dec. 29 

With Clemson and South Carolina heading to bowl games this weekend, Charleston-area bars and restaurants are gearing up for the games with specials and super excited fans. We've detailed some of the happenings tomorrow, Sat. Dec. 28, when four bowl games take place. (Be sure to check with individual bars, restaurants, and area fan groups to learn more about bowl games taking place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.)
Does your bar have specials for the games? Email us at calendar@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Cotton Bowl, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)
The Alley
screens this game on its 10 + TVs. Enjoy a special menu featuring a tailgate plate (choose 3 items for $15); $12 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Lite, or Miller High Life; $4 shots; and $6 team-themed frozen cocktails.
Clemson Young Alumni host a pregame to the Cotton Bowl at Uptown Social
at 2 p.m.
Enjoy game day specials and contests at 3 Matadors Tequileria
during this Clemson Watch Party.
West Ashley's Charleston Sports Pub
hosts a watch party for Clemson fans.
Orange Bowl, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
You can head back to the Alley
(or hell stay there all day) for this game, with all those same special menu items still available.
Belk Bowl, 12 p.m.
South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5)
Join Virginia fans (we're guessing they're a little more rare than Cocks fans down here) to celebrate the Hoos in the Belk Bowl at Charleston Beer Works.
South Carolina fans will want to gather at Kickin' Chicken West Ashley
to cheer on the home(ish) team.
Hokies Bar, the Brick
, hosts a Belk Bowl watch party to spite Virginia fans; everyone that shows up in USC or Hokies gear will get 15 percent off their individual tab.
All Games
No matter what game you want to watch, you can snag drink specials all day at King Street Cabaret
.
It's a party all day long at Dockery's, where you can watch each game (12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m.) on the 165" screen, and all other TVs, inside and out. The restaurant will have the smoker geared up and menu specials as well.