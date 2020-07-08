Coronavirus is growing faster in SC than almost everywhere else in the world 

Arizona has had more new virus cases (per capita) over the last week than any country in the world.



Here's a ranking that treats each U.S. state as a country:



1. Arizona

2. Florida

3. S. Carolina

4. Bahrain

5. Louisiana

6. Qatar

7. Oman



For more: https://t.co/I7kfZQJsF7 pic.twitter.com/p6clPAqrzu