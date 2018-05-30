Cool off this summer at Whirlin' Waters, Splash Island, and Splash Zone 

click to enlarge
Have the best summer ever at one of Charleston County Park and Recreation's three area waterparks. Starting Sat. June 2 the three parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Whirlin' Waters
is the largest waterpark in Charleston and is located in North Charleston and at Wannamaker County Park. This park is perfect for all ages with areas for toddlers, teens, and adults and feature the Tubular Twister and Rip Tide Run mat racer slide. Splash Island
is tucked deep in Mt. Pleasant at the Palmetto Islands County Park and is geared toward toddlers to pre-teens with slides, sprays, a swirling water ride and a body flume. Splash Zone
, located in James Island County Park, features island-style play structures, slides, a large leisure pool, and a lazy river. Be on the lookout for a new rainforest-themed family play complex to open early summer.
If you plan to visit the waterparks regularly be sure to invest in the seasonal Basic Splash Pass ($59.99) which allows unlimited admission to both the Splashes, or the Super Splash Pass ($89.99) which includes Whirlin' Waters.