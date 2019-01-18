Container Bar set to host 'Art Village' every Saturday from 1-4 p.m. 

click to enlarge
The Container Bar on Mt. Pleasant Street downtown is now offering an Art Village, a farmers market of sorts. Each Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Vendors will vary each week, but the month of January will see vendors that include Sweet Jesus Kettle corn, Taste of Gullah, Jestine Jams, Beautifully Simple Soups, Gypsy Castaway, and more.
The Container Bar, which hosts food trucks weekdays, 4-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., has a house bar for all your imbibing needs and rotating food trucks for your snacking desires.
Stay up-to-date with the Art Village and all the Container Bar has to offer online
.
@ Container Bar
2130 Mt. Pleasant St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Family + Kids