CompostNow's "Smash Don't Trash" event battles the waste created by landfilled Halloween pumpkins 

CompostNow launches Charleston home pick-up service today, April 1

Soil slingers

April is Eat Local Month in Charleston, Lowcountry Local First's annual mission to focus attention on local farms, restaurants, and homegrown producers. It's a time to pause before purchase: Springbok for that cold brew? Veggie Bin for that produce? Semilla for that burrito?

By Mary Scott Hardaway

