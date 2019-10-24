October 24, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

CompostNow's "Smash Don't Trash" event battles the waste created by landfilled Halloween pumpkins 

After hours spent carving elaborate faces and decorations into your Halloween pumpkins, you probably leave that orange globe slowly decaying on your doorstep. Wouldn't it be great to give it another life?

CompostNow, The Green Heart Project, and Workshop have teamed up to host an event the Saturday after Halloween (Nov. 2), asking attendees to bring in their pumpkins to be composted rather than landfilled. All the compost created from the event will be used for The Green Heart Project’s garden program.
According to CompostNow, a company with commercial and residential composting operations in Georgia, N.C, and S.C.: "The numbers surrounding discarded pumpkins during the Halloween season can give even the bravest person a scare.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, most of the 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins produced in the U.S. end up in the landfill. These discarded pumpkins add to the more than 254 million tons of municipal solid waste produced in the U.S. every year."

The free “Smash Don’t Trash” event will be held Sat. Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at Workshop; the organizers ask that pumpkins are limited to one per person. Those interested in learning more about CompostNow/signing up for their home delivery service can find pricing and details online.

Event Details CompostNow's Smash Don't Trash
@ Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.
(919) 526-0403
Price: Free to attend
Family + Kids
