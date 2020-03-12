March 12, 2020 News+Opinion » Features

Complete City Paper coverage of the coronavirus 

Stayin' healthy in the Holy City

By
screen_shot_2020-03-04_at_11.34.31_am.png

Centers for Disease Control

Share
Tweet
Canceled: These Charleston events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19
Canceled: These Charleston events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 Stay tuned for new dates

Uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 are leading to event cancellations around town. Check this list often for updates. And be sure to read our guide to handling the virus. — Connelly Hardaway


LIST: Latest COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared
LIST: Latest COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared From travel guides and Spring Break plans to self-isolation when sick, this guide covers it all

A collection of guides, informational pages, and other coronavirus-related details to help Charleston prepare in the event of cases starting to pop up a bit closer to home. — Skyler Baldwin


Listen to health professionals as coronavirus cases appear in S.C.
Listen to health professionals as coronavirus cases appear in S.C. Wash Your Hands

As the media go into hyperdrive over a potential medical crisis with huge political implications, it's good to keep in mind that the same things you do to protect yourself and your family from flu are what you're supposed to do to keep safe from coronavirus. — Andy Brack


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS