February 14, 2018 Arts+Movies » Features

Comedy picks: What's got us laughing Feb. 14-20, 2018 

From a show + tell to a show on the move

By
click to enlarge Shawna Jarrett brings the fun on the Charleston Comedy Bus. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Shawna Jarrett brings the fun on the Charleston Comedy Bus.

Show + Tell for Adults | Like at school, but more fun
Thurs. Feb. 15
8 p.m.
Free to attend
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl

Katie Kindwall of the Knowledge Potluck gives everyone a chance to share stories/memories from childhood at the free Show + Tell for adults at Eclectic. Forgoing their usual format, The Knowledge Potluck will allow participants to present their show and tell object in casual, open mic atmosphere. It's just like when you brought your favorite stuffed animal to class as a kid, except with beer and wine. 

Event Details Show + Tell For Adults
@ Eclectic Cafe &Vinyl
132 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Feb. 15, 8-10 p.m.
(843) 812-0047
Comedy and Lectures + Seminars
Map
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • provided

The Funny Bucket | Better than a bunch of fried chicken
 Sat. Feb. 17
10 p.m.
$5
Theatre 99

Theatre 99's Funny Bucket show is about as literal as it sounds — and trust us, that's a good thing. Six Theatre 99 company members take the stage each night, pulling funny improv ideas out of a bucket (see what we said about literal?) The performers are always different, but you can expect the usual Theatre 99 stalwarts — Jason Groce, Tim Hoeckel, Jessica Mickey, Ali Slyvester, and Brandy Sullivan to pop up at some point.

Event Details The Funny Bucket
@ Theatre 99
280 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., Feb. 17, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Map
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Drink 'Til It's Funny | Free but not cheap
 Mondays
9:30 p.m.
Free to attend
The Sparrow

If it ain't broke, don't try to fix a years-long running open mic comedy show. The Sparrow's Drink 'Til It's Funny comedy nights, hosted by Neil Bansil, bring a refreshing burst of ha-ha's to hum drum Mondays. In the past Bansil has told us that he appreciates the diversity of the comedy at these open mic nights, "The beauty is that you have comedians who will constantly get laughs and then newcomers who have no idea what they're doing."

Event Details Drink 'til it's Funny Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic
@ The Sparrow
1078 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Mondays, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
(843) 714-3855
Comedy
Map

Charleston Comedy Bus | Buckle up
 Fridays and Saturdays
7 and 9 p.m.
$35
HoM

The Charleston Comedy Bus is a weekly joy ride around town, launching from Upper King Street every Friday and Saturday night at 7 and 9 p.m. and taking off into the great beyond. This Friday hear from local professional speaker, Charleston Comedy Fest Stand-Up finalist, and host of podcast, You Almost Had It!, Vince Fabra who brings "effervescent charm and infectious energy." On Saturday check out the Comedy Bus's lead comedian, Shawna Jarrett, who's currently on the ballot for CP's Best of Charleston Best Local Comedian. Jarrett brings a dirty and irreverent side to her comedy (just follow her on Facebook for daily, hilarious status updates) and promises that she "doesn't do any history on the bus, because I attended Charleston County public schools and don't know any history at all."

Event Details Charleston Comedy Bus
@ HŌM
563 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7 & 9 p.m.
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

