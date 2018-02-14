Comedy picks: What's got us laughing Feb. 14-20, 2018 

click to enlarge Provided

Shawna Jarrett brings the fun on the Charleston Comedy Bus.

Show + Tell for Adults | Like at school, but more fun

Thurs. Feb. 15

8 p.m.

Free to attend

Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl

Katie Kindwall of the Knowledge Potluck gives everyone a chance to share stories/memories from childhood at the free Show + Tell for adults at Eclectic. Forgoing their usual format, The Knowledge Potluck will allow participants to present their show and tell object in casual, open mic atmosphere. It's just like when you brought your favorite stuffed animal to class as a kid, except with beer and wine.

click to enlarge provided

The Funny Bucket | Better than a bunch of fried chicken

Sat. Feb. 17

10 p.m.

$5

Theatre 99

Theatre 99's Funny Bucket show is about as literal as it sounds — and trust us, that's a good thing. Six Theatre 99 company members take the stage each night, pulling funny improv ideas out of a bucket (see what we said about literal?) The performers are always different, but you can expect the usual Theatre 99 stalwarts — Jason Groce, Tim Hoeckel, Jessica Mickey, Ali Slyvester, and Brandy Sullivan to pop up at some point.

click to enlarge Provided

Drink 'Til It's Funny | Free but not cheap

Mondays

9:30 p.m.

Free to attend

The Sparrow

If it ain't broke, don't try to fix a years-long running open mic comedy show. The Sparrow's Drink 'Til It's Funny comedy nights, hosted by Neil Bansil, bring a refreshing burst of ha-ha's to hum drum Mondays. In the past Bansil has told us that he appreciates the diversity of the comedy at these open mic nights, "The beauty is that you have comedians who will constantly get laughs and then newcomers who have no idea what they're doing."

Charleston Comedy Bus | Buckle up

Fridays and Saturdays

7 and 9 p.m.

$35

HoM

The Charleston Comedy Bus is a weekly joy ride around town, launching from Upper King Street every Friday and Saturday night at 7 and 9 p.m. and taking off into the great beyond. This Friday hear from local professional speaker, Charleston Comedy Fest Stand-Up finalist, and host of podcast, You Almost Had It!, Vince Fabra who brings "effervescent charm and infectious energy." On Saturday check out the Comedy Bus's lead comedian, Shawna Jarrett, who's currently on the ballot for CP's Best of Charleston Best Local Comedian. Jarrett brings a dirty and irreverent side to her comedy (just follow her on Facebook for daily, hilarious status updates) and promises that she "doesn't do any history on the bus, because I attended Charleston County public schools and don't know any history at all."