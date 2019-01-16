Comedy Fest vets Moral Fixation bring the funny 

click to enlarge

Now in their 13th year performing together (you read that right, folks) the guys behind Moral Fixation are still bringing what they humbly describe as "improv at the speed of brilliance" to audiences at this year's Comedy Fest. The duo, Greg Tavares and Lee Lewis, create scenes that, while they may be all in their heads, feel real enough for the audience to be transported. That's what comedy is all about, right?