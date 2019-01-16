Comedy Fest vets Moral Fixation bring the funny 

click to enlarge
Now in their 13th year performing together (you read that right, folks) the guys behind Moral Fixation are still bringing what they humbly describe as "improv at the speed of brilliance" to audiences at this year's Comedy Fest. The duo, Greg Tavares and Lee Lewis, create scenes that, while they may be all in their heads, feel real enough for the audience to be transported. That's what comedy is all about, right?
When we talked to Tavares and his co-festival mastermind, Brandy Sullivan, on the eve of the fest, Tavares described one of the benefits of a growing Charleston — a growing number of people moving to town with comedy backgrounds. And while Theatre 99 and the Charleston Comedy Fest are benefitting from this influx of even more funny folks, there's something refreshing about a duo who knows this city like the back of their four hands. Check out their "virtuoso scenework" in the most classic of Comedy Fest offerings — the ol' Laugh for a Lincoln, where you can get all the laughs you want for just five bucks. —Connelly Hardaway
@ Theatre 99
280 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Jan. 16, 9 p.m.
Price:
$5
