Comedy duo, Newlyweds, tell us a thing or two about relationships 

Wedded Bliss

By

click to enlarge newlyweds_promo_1_.jpg

Nathan Soutar is from Australia. Y'all need more info than that? Soutar and comedy partner Jeanine Peters are convinced that Soutar's nationality (and accent, natch) can sell their show. (They're right, of course).

The pair, despite their show's name, are not an actual couple. They are both newlyweds, however. Peters and Soutar moved to Charleston around the same time a year and a half ago (they both had partners who moved here for jobs), joining Theatre 99 to continue to cultivate their comedic talents. When they met they realized that they were both, also, planning weddings in Charleston. "We discussed the joys and pains of wedding planning," says Peters.

Naturally, then, this two-person improv show draws heavily from relationship-inspired material. Things kick off with a fun audience prompt: "What song or lyric is the worst for a first dance?" Past answers have included "Who Let the Dogs Out," "Party in the USA," and the "Chicken Dance."

Like most comedians around town, Soutar and Peters have day jobs that allow them to "live the dream at night." Soutar works at Blackbaud and Peters is a fitness instructor. Soutar reminds Peters that she has even more to offer, though. "Oh yes," she says, "I played a chicken on a Nickelodeon show. I did my own clucking." —Connelly Hardaway

Event Details Comedy Marathon featuring Kids These Days, Newlyweds, and Thunderstood
@ Threshold Repertory Theatre
84 1/2 Society St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Charleston Comedy Festival
Map

