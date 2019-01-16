Comedy duo, Newlyweds, tell us a thing or two about relationships 

click to enlarge

Nathan Soutar is from Australia. Y'all need more info than that? Soutar and comedy partner Jeanine Peters are convinced that Soutar's nationality (and accent, natch) can sell their show. (They're right, of course).

The pair, despite their show's name, are not an actual couple. They are both newlyweds, however. Peters and Soutar moved to Charleston around the same time a year and a half ago (they both had partners who moved here for jobs), joining Theatre 99 to continue to cultivate their comedic talents. When they met they realized that they were both, also, planning weddings in Charleston. "We discussed the joys and pains of wedding planning," says Peters.

Naturally, then, this two-person improv show draws heavily from relationship-inspired material. Things kick off with a fun audience prompt: "What song or lyric is the worst for a first dance?" Past answers have included "Who Let the Dogs Out," "Party in the USA," and the "Chicken Dance."