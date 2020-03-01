March 01, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

College of Charleston hosts second annual Be Well Expo at Burke High School on Saturday 

Connecting mind, body, and soul

College of Charleston invites the public to their second annual Be Well Expo focusing on safe spaces to nurture healthy relationships through mind, body, and soul. On March 7, CofC students, wellness, and health care professionals will lead participants in a day of workshops and hands-on activities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke High School.

The concept of the Be Well Expo was created in 2019 by the College’s Office of Institutional Diversity, with underserved communities in mind. The day-long event is free and open to the public. High school and college students are especially encouraged to attend.

Featured activities at this year’s expo include Zumba by Misty Gradney, Yoga by Kennae Miller, and HIIT by Sara Coleman. Breakout sessions and lifestyle resource tables will also be offered.

Those attending the event are encouraged to register ahead of time online.
