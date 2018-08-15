Coffee: Is it good for you? Is it bad? Here's where to find it. 

We hate to be the one to tell you this, but sometimes in college you're gonna have to study. If your messy dorm room or the crowded library just isn't cutting it, head to a coffee shop. Here's where the coffee is brewin' all day long — and the wifi is free and plentiful.

The Harbinger

1107 King St. Downtown

theharbingercafe.com

Located on King Street, the Harbinger is arguably the coziest coffee shop in town. They have a rotating selection of breakfast items, sandwiches, and pastries with lots of vegan and gluten free options. Stop by for a working lunch and try a medley of their daily salads for $8.50.

The Park Cafe

730 Rutledge Ave. Downtown

facebook.com/parkcafechs

The Park Cafe is a perfect spot for a group study date: grab a table, order a round of coffees and some Ebelskivers and get to work. Tip: they also have an express lunch option (ready in under 10 minutes!) if you're in a rush.

Brown's Court Bakery

199 Saint Philip St. Downtown

brownscourt.com

Brown's Court Bakery has one of the best deals on iced coffee in town at $2.50 and a big porch for studying if the weather is nice. It's first and foremost a bakery so make sure to grab one of their delicious baked goods to go with your caffeine.

City Lights Coffee

141 Market St. Downtown

facebook.com/citylightscoffee

City Lights is located just off King on Market Street: the wifi is free and there are booths in which to hole up and study. They always have great pastries and usually some gluten-free options for all y'all trying that lifestyle out. City Lights has accessible hours, open 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

Second State Coffee

70.5 Beaufain St. Downtown

secondstatecoffee.com

Second State Coffee (formerly called Black Tap) serves up one of the best cups of coffee in town. Their beans are so in demand they have a subscription service to send them straight to your door. Second State is located right in the middle of CofC territory and has plenty of seats for studying. We recommend the lavender latte with homemade syrup and the banana-nutella turnover.

And if you're just reading ...

Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer

4 Vanderhorst St. Downtown

kuducoffeandcraftbeer.com

Word to the wise: Kudu has great coffee, but no wifi which makes it the perfect spot to flip through a textbook uninterrupted — but not so much for laptop work.