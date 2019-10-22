CofC's Women's and Gender Studies hosts Yes! I am a Feminist party on Fri. Nov. 1 

click to enlarge Provided



Event Details Yes! I'm a Feminist 2019 @ College of Charleston Cistern Yard 66 George St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Nov. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events Map



For the seventh year running, the College of Charleston’s Women’s and Gender Studies program is celebrating women at their Yes! I am a Feminist party on Fri. Nov. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the CofC Cistern.This party is free to attend and open to the public. Please donate what you can, though: It's also the fundraising event hosted by the Women’s and Gender Studies program that allows them to continue to aid students with tuition needs, raise awareness, and fund expanded research opportunities for students and faculty.Specifically featured at the event will be the Alison Piepmeier scholarship award: a scholarship granted in honor of the late CofC professor and director of the Women’s and Gender Studies program who passed away in 2016.The scholarship will be given to a full-time student in the Women’s and Gender Studies major or minor at CofC who has a “demonstrated record of feminist activism and leadership.”As always, there will be live music from DJ Lanatron, open discussion, and, of course, drinks and desserts at the party.The event is a celebration of the community, the College, the WGS department, and of feminism. It presents an opportunity for students to showcase their work and open a dialogue into their interests and research.