Coastal Expeditions' annual fundraiser, online now, benefits local sea turtle conservation 

Earlier this year Coastal Expeditions had to cancel their BeWilder gala, a fundraiser that was set to raise money for conservation projects in the Lowcountry, including the sea turtle program in Cape Romain.
Now, Coastal Expeditions presents an alternative fundraiser — and all you have to do is buy local. You can shop the sea turtle fundraiser, which donates 100 percent of proceeds to the sea turtle program, online
From a basic donation to the sea turtle team to gift certificates for local goods like Rio Bertolini's Pasta and a Garden & Gun
book collection, it's easy to buy local and help save sea turtles.
Products are going fast, so head online now to snag the remaining S.C. Aquarium family membership and gift baskets, Charleston Waterkeeper Adventures, family photography sessions, month unlimited yoga passes, and more.
Learn more about what Coastal Expeditions is up to at coastalexpeditions.com
