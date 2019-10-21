Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thurs. Oct. 31 with live music, fried goodies, and a beer garden 

click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
See y'all there
The Coastal Carolina fair is back, Thurs. Oct. 31 through Sun. Nov. 10, bringing with it funnel cakes, contests, ferris wheels, and nauseating zero gravity machines that we all insist on riding every year. Discounted tickets are available through Oct. 30, and general admission tickets
start at $12 on opening day.
Starting on Oct. 31 with Colt Ford, the fair features a number of artists and entertainers including a local fave who now resides in Nashville, Haley Mae Campbell. Check out the full list online
.
In addition to the live entertainment and rides, the Coastal Carolina Fair is bringing in a host of new activities this year including a Biergarten open daily, a daredevil extreme zone for thrill-seekers, the first annual fiddle contest, and an FFA tractor driving contest.
For more information such as vendor applications, upcoming events, directions and more details on offerings, visit the fair's website
.
@ Coastal Carolina Fair
Exchange Park, Hwy. 78
Ladson
Charleston,
South Carolina
When: Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Price:
$22-$27/wristband ticket, $12/adult, $7/child, Free/under age five
Festivals + Events and Festivals + Events