Closings and cancellations in Charleston due to Hurricane Dorian 

Charleston is closed for business

Like clockwork, it's time for our semi-annual hurricane-related closings and cancellations post. Governor McMaster has issued an evacuation of the Lowcountry, so if you aren't sure about an event or an organization, be sure to head to their websites or give them a call.

If your event is postponed due to the storm, send us the deets to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Most area schools are closed until further notice, including all Charleston County, Dorchester County, and Berkeley County schools.

Area colleges and universities are closing until further notice as well, including the College of Charleston, Trident Technical College, The Citadel, Charleston Southern, and MUSC.

All Charleston County parks and facilities are closed until further notice.

Charleston County Public Library branches are closed until Thurs. Sept. 5.

Middleton Place is closing until further notice.

The Gibbes Museum of Art is closed until further notice. Interested in how the museum takes care of art during storms? Read all about it.

Drayton Hall is closed until further notice.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry is closed until further notice.

All National Park Service sites in the Charleston area are closed until further notice.

The RiverDogs have cancelled their season finale, originally scheduled for Mon. Sept. 2.

