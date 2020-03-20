Read an important note from Publisher Andy Brack

Closed and canceled: A comprehensive list of closed facilities and canceled events in Charleston 

See y'all on the other side

Uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 has led to widespread closures and cancelations in town. Check this list often for updates. And be sure to read our guide to handling the virus.

When in doubt, call a facility or check with an event organizer for the most up-to-date information. Some events have gone "virtual," so you can still participate from afar.

Rather than including every canceled show or performance associated with a venue, we've noted which places are closed for the foreseeable future. As always, send closure and cancelation info to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Closed

Public facilities and museums

Charleston County Parks and Recreation have closed a dozen parks as of Fri. March 20. All events and activities are canceled through May 10.

Berkeley County Libraries are closed until further notice.

All Charleston County Public libraries and book drops are closed until further notice.
The Gibbes Museum of Art has closed through March 31. (Please note all dates are subject to change).

The Historic Charleston Foundation has closed its house museums.

The Charleston Museum and its historic houses are currently closed through March 31.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry is closed through at least March 31.

Theaters and arts organizations

Theatre 99 is temporarily closed, canceling all shows and classes until further notice.

Holy City Magic is closed until further notice.

Current closed theater companies include: Flowertown Players; PURE Theatre; Charleston Stage; Cultural Arts Center Charleston; Village Repertory Company; Footlight Players; Threshold Repertory Theatre; and South of Broadway Theatre.
Redux Contemporary Art Center and its associated events and programming are closed/canceled through the end of March.

Most area music venues have canceled shows through the end of the month, if not longer. Check out our full list. The North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center has either canceled or postponed most of its shows through May. You can see that full list on their website.

All performances at the Gaillard Center have been canceled through April 16. Stay tuned for possible rescheduled dates.

Chamber Music Charleston has postponed several upcoming performances. You can choose to donate your ticket, put its value toward a future performance, or receive a refund. Email sandra@chambermusiccharelston.org for more info.

Canceled

Fundraisers

The Festival of Houses and Gardens, which usually runs through April 18, has been suspended. Ticket holders can choose to use their purchase as a donation to the Historic Charleston Foundation or email FestivalTicketOffice@HistoricCharleston.org for a refund.

Charleston Walk for Water, scheduled for March 21, has gone virtual. On March 21 walk a three mile route in your local area while wearing your Walk T-shirt and tag #2020VirtualWalkCHS.

The NEEDTOBREATHE Classic has been postponed until October. All sponsorships and player registrations will be honored on the new date.

Festivals and major events

The Charleston Bluegrass Festival has been postponed until later this year.

Columbia's Indie Grits Festival has been canceled. Refunds will be issued and patrons can still donate to the nonprofit online.

The Volvo Car Open has been canceled and plans to return next year.

TEDxCharleston, scheduled for April 1, has been postponed with a new date TBD. Your ticket will be good for the new date, or you can learn about a refund online.

Summerville's Flowertown Festival has been postponed until Labor Day weekend, 2020.

The Cooper River Bridge Run, which has an estimated economic impact of $30 million, has been postponed until Aug. 1.

The DIG SOUTH summit has been rescheduled for July.

