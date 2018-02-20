Clean up the West Ashley Greenway and receive a free yoga class pass to Community Yoga 

click to enlarge Flickr user Jason Alan Layne

On Sun. March 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. join in a big ol' group effort to clean up both the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway, clearing the paths of litter before Spring biking, walking, jogging, and swatting-at-mosquitos season gets here. Clean up materials will be provided and volunteers are asked to wear closed toe shoes. You can sign up to volunteer online.Clean up crews can either meet at Forest Park Playground, to clean the bikeway, or at the intersection of Greenway and Coburg roads to clean the greenway. After two hours of hard work volunteers are invited to Charles Towne Fermentory, where you can purchase pints and Mexican-inspired brunch bites from Desayuno Charleston. A portion of proceeds from each pint and burrito sold will be donated to Charleston Moves.Ah yes, and about that yoga pass — each volunteer will receive a free pass to a class at Community Yoga. Namaste, y'all.