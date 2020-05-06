City picks: What we're streaming this week 

Parts of the world — and our city — are beginning to reopen. City picks reflect what's going on in town, so you'll start to see more in-person activities, from drive-in movies to park explorations. As always, be mindful of others while you're out there. (We've even got a handy list for how to be prepared
during the current pandemic).
Good ol' fashioned fun
Terrace Theater is throwin’ it back to the days of drive-in movies, now offering double features every night. Buy tickets ($25/car) ahead of time, load up the car with your family, and pull up to the gravel lot next to Zia to get your movie fix. The first film starts at 8 p.m. each night. The rules for this appropriately social-distanced experience are simple: Stay in your car (unless you have to use the restroom). Set your radio to 88.3 FM to hear the sound from the movie, sit back, and relax.
Green thumbs made easy
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Ongoing
Price:
$25/car
Every Tuesday for the foreseeable future, the Charleston Horticultural Society hosts a call-in plant sale, with a variety of flora to choose from. Call (843) 579-9922 on Tuesdays between 9 a.m.-noon to place your order (you can peruse all of the vibrant offerings online at chashortsoc.org). Past offerings have included succulents, carrot ferns, and a number of deciduous hardy hibiscus flowers. Orders can be picked up outside of the CHS office on Fridays.
Backyard bio lessons
When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price:
Prices vary
If you and the kiddos are wondering what kinds of furry friends you’ve been encountering in your yard or nearby park, Charleston County Parks and Rec has you covered with their handy dandy “creature features.” Just head online to read all about Lowcountry critters like a marsh rabbit, American Robin, and softshell turtle. And note, some CCPRC parks are beginning to reopen. Check the full list out online at ccprc.com
Running for a cause
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
Every year Postpartum Support Charleston hosts a moms’ run and family fun day as their largest fundraiser, raising money to provide support and resources to women and their families struggling with maternal mental illnesses. This year the run is going virtual, and taking place for a whole week, starting Sat. May 3 and running through Sat. May 9. All you have to do is register for the race online, find your favorite neighborhood route or trail, and lace up your running shoes.
Activities for bigs and littles alike
When: Through May 9
Price:
$20
The Columbia Museum of Art has a variety of new virtual offerings, from activities to archived artist talks to behind-the-scenes looks at how the museum operates. If you’ve ever wondered how art is framed — and how lighting in a big exhibition works — you’ll want to check these videos out. The activity guides range from fun stuff “for the littles” to programming for big kids and grownups. Check it all out online.
Play for bragging rights
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
Your local library is jumping on the online trivia game, bringing a new virtual trivia night to your screen every Thursday night at 8 p.m. The rules are simple: Assemble friends via group text/video/carrier pigeon and decide who will be in charge of keeping track of a team’s score. The game consists of three rounds, with questions getting increasingly more difficult (and answers worth more points). The prize? Bragging rights, of course. Scoring is dependent on the honor system, so be fair and don’t resort to Google.
When: Thursdays, 8 p.m.
Price:
Free
