City picks: What we're streaming this week 

As the coronavirus continues to ravage the country, we encourage you to do your part and stay as healthy and safe as possible out there. Here's what we're doing this week (in an appropriately social distanced way):Mt. Pleasant hosts an appropriately social-distanced Essential Farm Goods Market on Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m. where the Mt. Pleasant farmers market is typically held at Moultrie Middle School. You can pre-order from participating vendors.The Gaillard Center has released two parts of their 2018 program,, a multifaceted project that featured collabs with several community groups, exploring the contributions of African Americans to Charleston’s history and culture.features a collection of South Carolina photographers telling the story of the Slave Dwelling Project, a nonprofit led by Joe McGill that works to identify and assist in preserving extant slave dwellings. The Gaillard now also offers access to theconcert,. Spirituals are the primary musical focus of the concert, including several compositions by Wycliffe Gordon, “Still, We Rise!” and “He Heard My Cry.”The Sea Island Farmers Market on Johns Island is still operating every Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The folks at the market say that they’re being careful to concentrate on being a food access point, not a gathering/socializing area.Mt. Pleasant’s Savi Cucina + Wine Bar hosts a virtual wine tasting this Thursday, led by a guided sommelier, who will take your tastebuds through a tour of four Italian wines. Order a to-go tasting kit, which includes 2 oz. of each wine, plus access to the Facebook Live event. You’ll hear from special guests and get the chance to ask questions of Savi Cucina's certified sommelier.The Miller Gallery presents a virtual release of artwork by Miles Purvis this Saturday at 10 a.m. Her series of original collages, which she’s created during the quarantine, start at just $150. She started making these face collages during a difficult time in her life, utilizing pieces of cut up clothes that no longer served her. Says Purvis, “Especially now, in times like this, it is important to remember that in dark times, amazing things can come.”Antsy kids? Every Thursday you can hop online and let your kids let it out in a yoga class for kids ages 5 and up. The class will help your bendy babes stretch their bodies, balance their nervous systems, and improve their body awareness. Growga, a North Carolina based organization, recently expanded to Charleston, bringing their “un-studio” approach to delivering yoga to consumers.