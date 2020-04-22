City Picks: What we're streaming this week 

Event Details Family Friday Live When: Fridays, 1 p.m. Price: Free to attend Family + Kids, Lectures + Seminars and City Picks

Event Details YALLSTAYHOME When: April 25-26 Price: Free to attend Books + Poetry, Festivals + Events and City Picks

Event Details Illustrator Chats: Clare Pernice When: Thu., April 23, 10:30 a.m. Price: Free to attend Visual Arts, Family + Kids and City Picks

Event Details Virtual '90s Brunch When: Sun., April 26, 12-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and City Picks

Event Details Earth Week Webinar Series When: April 22-24, 12 p.m. Price: Free to attend Lectures + Seminars, Nature + Pets, Family + Kids and City Picks

Event Details Gracie & Lacy Virtual Concerts When: Saturdays, 7 p.m. Price: Free Concert Music, Family + Kids and City Picks

Happy Earth Day, Charleston. Get outside today, keep a mindful distance from other folks, and take a few deep breaths. We're getting through this pandemic one week at a time. Here's what we're streaming this week:Join Redux Contemporary Art Center every Friday at 1 p.m. for a creative and engaging family-friendly art activity. Nothing says TGIF like distracting the kids, right? Artist Mia Loia will walk you through the activity step-by-step, using materials that are easily found in your own home. If you can’t tune into the live version, you can still find all activity videos on Redux’s Facebook page.YALLWest, the West Coast version of Charleston’s beloved YALLFest, has moved its April festival online. While our city’s young adult literary festival is still scheduled for this November, we figured all Y’ALL might want a taste of the fun YALLWest has to offer in their new, appropriately titled format, YALLSTAYHOME. The virtual festival will be held April 25-26 and will feature giveaways, contests, signed book deliveries, special events, and two full days of panels with over 70 authors.The Gibbes Museum of Art hosts illustrator chats on Thursdays, a virtual series where viewers can meet illustrators, see their studios, and learn more about their artistic process. This Thursday join New York City-based illustrator Clare Pernice, who will read from her book, which she wrote and illustrated. Pernice says “was inspired by my childhood, my two children and is for anyone who likes to use their imagination.”OK, so it may not be quite the same as heading to Bay Street Biergarten in person, but your local biergarten is doing its best to bring the brunch fun to you. Partake in this virtual party, by dressing in your ‘90s finest, grabbing a mimosa or five, and getting down to ‘90s tunes from DJ Natty Heavy himself, via livestream. See y’all there.Celebrate Earth Week with lunch-and-learn webinars from the Clemson Cooperative Extension Water Resources Team. The webinars are held daily starting at noon and cover topics including “reducing pollution with floating wetlands,” “rain gardens,” and “water-wise landscaping.” You’ll learn how simple actions can help you be a better neighbor and keep your local waterways clean.Sisters and local entertainers Gracie & Lacy have launched their aptly titled Social Distance Studios and now offer virtual concerts and classes. Enjoy a free concert on Facebook every Saturday at 7 p.m. During the concerts, attendees can enjoy the sisters’ sweet harmonies, tap dancing, and stories. If you’re lucky Brick the Poodle may make an appearance via his poodle cam, donning one of his bowties.