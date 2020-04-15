Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

City Picks: What we're streaming this week 

Events for the week of April 15-22

By
Whether you're looking for educational content or a fresh bunch of local produce, we've got the answers in this week's city picks.

Buy art, donate to food banks
Locally based arts management company The Scouted Studio is currently hosting a virtual pop-up art show, with work from 24 artists from across the world. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scouted Studio is utilizing their virtual platform to offer exposure for emerging artists. The pop-up virtual show will be online through April 30. Ten percent of all sales from the show will support Charleston-area food banks, and several of the participating artists have already matched Scouted Studio’s contribution.
Pre-order local produce
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House is offering an accessible version of their beloved Sunday market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. You can pre-order and pick-up from your favorite local vendors (check them all out on the market’s Facebook page). Check out our guide for other local producers and vendors currently offering pick-up and delivery. 
Learn from home
During the current pandemic-induced closure at Drayton Hall (and all of the area’s historic sites), curators are creating educational videos for everyone to enjoy from home. While these videos are educational, they’re also super interesting, offering info that’s perfect for kids and even for a fun piece of cocktail hour trivia (when we can hold those kinds of things again). In a recent video curator Cameron Moon answers the question: What are those circles in front of Drayton Hall?
Take a virtual tour
You may not be able to enjoy this year’s Young Contemporaries exhibition in person, but the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is making it so that you can enjoy it online with a virtual exhibition. The annual show is a celebration of talented artists from the College of Charleston, with pieces that reflect the strength and diversity of practice in the School of the Arts’ programs.
Pick up a new skill
This April Redux Contemporary Art Center hosts Watercolor Wednesdays every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. There’s something pretty relaxing about brushing pigment onto paper — and you’ll be led by an expert, artist and illustrator Mia Loia. You can sign up for the workshops ($25/nonmembers, $20/members) online. And if you need supplies you can also order a Redux watercolor kit from artistcraftsman.com.
Get your poetry fix
Free Verse Poetry Festival and Saint Flashlight (a creative duo who place verse in public spaces) have teamed up for a virtual version of lost poems, a facet of past Free Verse festivals. Normally the folks at Free Verse place “lost” signs around town with tabs for a phone number. The premise is simple: you call the number and hear a poem. Pretty cool, right? These days you can simply find that number on Free Verse’s Instagram. Call (843) 300-1680 today.
