City Picks: What we're streaming this week 

Welcome to day 5,678 of quarantine. We're kidding, we know it's been a lot longer than that. Here's what we're streaming this week — from an Easter yoga class to at-home crafts, there's a little something for everyone safe at home.
Beloved Murrell’s Inlet gardens, Brookgreen
, have launched a new campaign focused on educational activities that kids (and adults!) can do from the comfort of their homes. Brookgreen’s Creative Education Department is coming up with art projects including a detailed list of materials, directions, and examples from the Brookgreen staff. Once you’ve completed your project be sure to post it on social media with the tag #BrookgreenAtHome.
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
Holy Cow Yoga, like many local studios, has moved all their classes online for the time being. You can sign up for virtual classes through Zoom by heading to holycowyoga.com
. This Sunday you can enjoy a special virtual Easter class with teacher Kate Hudson at 10:30 a.m. Registration opens 48 hours in advance, and Holy Cow is currently taking donations for classes. You can find a full list of local studios offering online classes with our guide
, and be sure to read this week's cover story
for more info on how the pandemic is affecting these local businesses.
When: Sun., April 12, 10:30 a.m.
Price:
Donations
You can now visit the Gibbes Museum of Art
via Google street views. That’s right — with just a click of a button you’ll be able to walk through the halls of the museum and check out the current exhibitions. Be sure to download the Gibbes’ mobile app for the full experience; the app explains each piece in the museum in detail.
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
Like the Gibbes, the Charleston Museum
is getting in the virtual tour game using 3D models, paired with lessons for students at home. Be sure to #MuseumFromHome while perusing collections and exhibitions that dive deep into the history of the Lowcountry.
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
Originally performed live this February, the Charleston Jazz Orchestra’
s Ellington at Newport concert will transport you to the 1950s, where big bands found themselves changed as Bebop took center stage. The CJO recreates a night in 1956, when Duke Ellington performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, a night that festival producer George Wein described as “the greatest performance of Ellington’s career.”
When: Thu., April 9
Price:
Donations
The South Carolina Aquarium
presents the Solo Sweep Challenge — a litter sweep that is conducted alone or with the family members you live with. It’s a great way to get outside and help your local environment. Be sure to log your debris in the litter-free digital journal so everyone in the area can see our collective efforts.
When: Ongoing
Price:
Free
