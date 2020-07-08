City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

click to enlarge (Detail) Provided, Gibbes Museum of Art

Hop on your computer and hit up some great virtual offerings this week. We've got some in-person fun for you, too, but be sure to mask up and properly social distance while you're out and about.The Gibbes partners with Charleston County Public Library for a virtual book club discussion this Friday. The discussion is inspired by a photo, "Deep South, Untitled (Tree with Two Streaks)" from the Gibbes’ permanent collection. Taken by Sally Mann in 1998, the photo is currently on display in the museum’s modern and contemporary gallery. The discussion will focus on this work as well as Mann’s 2005 book. You can digitally access the book through Overdrive and CCPL.This summer head to Brookgreen Gardens for a special Gullah Geechee Program series, Gullah Geechee Salone-Mania. Presented every Wednesday through August 26, the 50-minute interactive program is free with admission to the gardens. The “cultural game show” informs attendees about the rice culture lived and passed down by Gullah Geechee people of the southeastern coastal United States and its connections to Salone (Sierra Leone, West Africa).Now on display in Charleston Museum’s lobby, this exhibit focuses on the life and work of former Charleston Museum director Laura Bragg, the first woman to ever lead a publicly funded museum in the country. During her tenure Bragg made the museum’s educational programs available to all area schools and convinced the Board of Trustees to overturn a policy that had previously excluded African Americans from attending the museum. When visiting the Charleston Museum be sure to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance from others.Head to West Ashley’s Ackerman Park for a sanitized and socially distant “essentials” farmers market. Be sure to wear your face mask as you peruse local produce and goods from area farmers and vendors. Stay tuned to social media for future market dates this summer.Beer lovers are likely bemoaning the fact that they can’t attend beer festivals this summer and Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is here to help. Frothy presents their first ever Digital Beer Festival which allows attendees to enjoy the fun of a beer festival from the comfort of their own homes. Just buy a ticket package (good for four people) and enjoy 11 different beers among your friends. The package includes two cans of each Frothy brew (from a pale ale to an Irish Red ale), a T-shirt and a bag of pretzels and twine to make your own pretzel necklaces.The Charleston Library Society partners with Evening Post Books and Buxton Books for a series of virtual programs that take place every other Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The series highlights the works of Southern authors and the influence of the South in their books and their lives. This Thursday tune into to chat with Polly Buxton and authors Jeff Upshaw and Bob Deans. You’ll hear about Upshaw and Deans’ experiences growing up in the 1960s South. Be sure to RSVP to this event online.