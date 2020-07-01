City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

Happy Fourth of July week, Charleston. As coronavirus cases continue to climb in South Carolina, we urge you to try to find fun ways to occupy yourselves from the safety of your homes (check this week's cover story for a sweet how-to guide on backyard barbecues). When you do head out, please be safe and follow all safety guidelines wherever you go.
Monsters: From Micro to Mega
This July, the South Carolina Aquarium presents a new exhibit, Monsters: From Micro to Mega
, which explores the many monsters of oceans past and present. You’ll explore the monsters that play a vital role in our ecosystem with interactive opportunities, photo stations and larger-than-life sculptures. The aquarium touts this new exhibit as an “experience” because components of the exhibit can be found throughout the aquarium in all galleries. To help keep occupancy numbers down guests are asked to reserve advance tickets online, which will then give guests a confirmed date and time slot. All guests ages 3 and up are required to wear masks.
Magnolia’s History Day
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Ongoing, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price:
$29.95/adult, $22.95/child, Free/under 2
Exhibits, Family + Kids and City Picks
This July 4, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens commemorates three-and-a-half centuries of history with historic discussion and interpretive performances. These will take place at the slave dwellings on the grounds between 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Self-guided tours of the cabins are included with garden admission and tour guides will be available all day long to answer questions. Historic hand crafts and sweet grass basket demonstrations will take place throughout the day.
Fourth at Firefly
@ Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
3550 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., July 4, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Price:
$20/adults, $10/kids
Festivals + Events, Lectures + Seminars, Family + Kids and City Picks
Join Firefly for a freedom fest in Park Circle this Saturday featuring live musical performances from The Black Diamond Band, Haley Mae Campbell and the Eighty Sixers. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to this limited capacity event in advance. Tastings of Firefly spirits will be available at both indoor and outdoor bars and there will be a beer truck with local brews on deck, too. Enjoy food from food trucks like Jonny Poppers and Holy Rolly Charleston Food Truck & Catering. Be sure to utilize hand sanitizer stations and maintain a proper distance from others.
4th of July Harbor Concert
@ Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., July 4, 12-7 p.m.
Price:
$15
Festivals + Events, Holiday Happenings, Family + Kids and City Picks
Local event organizers, Charleston on the Water, host a free Fourth of July concert on a barge in Charleston Harbor. As they say — just pull your boat up and enjoy live music. You’ll hear from recent Best of Charleston best female vocalist winner Lauren Hall
and her band. Learn more at charlestononthewater.org
Starlight Yoga
When: Sat., July 4
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Holiday Happenings and City Picks
The moon and stars set the backdrop for this all-levels yoga flow class, while sand serves as the classroom floor and crashing waves as the soundtrack. Be sure to register in advance to guarantee a spot.
Wild Dunes Resort Party at the Grand Pavilion
@ Folly Beach County Park
1100 West Ashley Ave.
Folly Beach
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., July 2, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Price:
$10/day of, $8/adv.
Festivals + Events, Wellness and City Picks
Enjoy live music at the Grand Pavilion, themed food and beverage specials and a chance to light up the night with red, white and blue. Games and events at the Grand Pavilion beachfront and croquet lawns will include a water balloon fight and after sunset glow stick fun.
@ Wild Dunes Resort
6001 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., July 4, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Price:
$15-$40
Festivals + Events and City Picks