City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

click to enlarge Provided

Head to HCB for a socially distanced farmers market

Event Details Holy City Farmers Market @ Holy City Brewing 1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Farmers Markets and City Picks Map

Event Details Virtual Holy City Market When: Sun., June 28, 12-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Fashion + Shopping, Festivals + Events and City Picks

Event Details Bard in Quarantine When: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Theater and City Picks

Event Details Stop, Listen @ Miller Gallery 149 1/2 East Bay St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Continues through July 20 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts and City Picks Map

Event Details Live Streaming from Meeting Street When: Sat., June 27, 8 p.m. Price: Donations Comedy and City Picks

Event Details Holy City Drive In Movies @ Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road Mt. Pleasant Charleston, SC When: Fridays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 5, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 28 (843) 421-4408 Price: $10/adults, $8/senior and military, $5/kid Film + Radio, Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and City Picks Map

If you're heading out this week be sure to wear your mask and social distance from your fellow citizens. There are plenty of great streaming options available, too, check them all out below:Head to Holy City Brewing for a socially distant outdoor farmers market every Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Shoppers are asked to wear masks and vendor booths will be spaced at least six feet apart. Current vendors include Malted Mutts, Palmetto Kettle Corn, Holy Smoke Olive Oil, Vital Mission Farm and more. The taproom will be open for normal business hours with food and beverage service.Watch HCVM’s Instagram story as they repost items for sale from 19 local vintage, secondhand and artisan vendors. Shoppers can DM individual shops to arrange purchase and no-contact shipping, drop off or pickup details.Flowertown Players presents a Facebook Live event, Bard in Quarantine, featuring performances from local actors and improvisers. You’ll see folks like Josh Bates, Olivia Gainey, Kay Thorn, Rebecca Weatherby, Jason Olson and more act out scenes from Shakespeare, all from the comfort of your own home.The Miller Gallery presents a new collaborative exhibit from local artists Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura Dargan:. Dargan and Osmond created the works for this series by “allowing their emotional process to speak for them.” The title reflects their artistic process: stop and listen. The artists worked through their own realities — and the realities of an international pandemic as well as national civil unrest — on shared surfaces, using each other’s styles as jumping off points for their different ways of creating. Miller Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m. with a max capacity of 12 people in the gallery at one time. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the door.While Theatre 99, the city’s home for improv comedy, is currently physically closed, you can still get your laughs via Theatre 99’s livestream shows. Depending on the day, you’ll hear from some of this city’s funniest improvisors, including Theatre 99 co-founders Greg Tavares and Brandy Rucker Sullivan. In addition to the comedy, the theater features guest interviews with local actors and comedians.Catch flicks on the big screen outside at Patriots Point’s Holy City Drive In. This Friday the drive-in experience screens, a 2019 film about the Battle of Midway. Drinks and food area available for purchase and you can reserve tickets by calling (843) 421-4408. Some walk up tickets will also be available.