City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

Ranky Tanky performs as part of this Friday's CSO livestream concert, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality

Event Details Call and Response: A Concert for Equality When: Fri., June 19, 7:30 p.m. Price: Free to attend Concert Music, Festivals + Events, Holiday Happenings and City Picks

Event Details Summer Solstice Bash @ Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 2205 Middle St. Sullivan's Island, SC When: Sat., June 20, 8 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and City Picks Map

Event Details Promiseland @ Aiken-Rhett House 48 Elizabeth St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Through July 15 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts and City Picks Map

Event Details Summer Solstice Party @ Palmetto Brewing Co. 289 Huger Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., June 20, 1-9 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and City Picks Map

Event Details Summer Solstice Yoga @ James Island County Park 871 Riverland Drive James Island Charleston, SC When: Thu., June 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Price: $10/day of, $8/adv. Wellness and City Picks Map

Event Details Juneteenth Ancestral Worship Ritual Ceremony @ McLeod Plantation 325 Country Club Road James Island Charleston, SC When: Sun., June 21, 6-8 p.m. Price: Donations Festivals + Events and City Picks Map

Whether you're leaving your house this weekend (be sure to social distance!) or chillin' at home, here are our recommendations for what to stream, see and do.The Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents a special livestream program this Friday, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality, leveraging the power of music and the spoken word to promote unity and understanding. The evening features music of African American and Afro-British composers as well as guest speakers including Charlton Singleton, Edward Hart and Darrin Goss, Sr. The program concludes with a performance from Charleston’s Ranky Tanky.Celebrate the longest day of the year at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island with music from Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers. Enjoy drink specials from Patron Tequila.Local artist Fletcher Williams III has opened a new exhibition,, at the Aiken-Rhett House, on view through July 15.features new and recent creations from Williams including large-scale works on paper, sculptures and installations. The exhibition continues to explore Williams’ ongoing interpretation and disfiguration of the white picket fence, an emblem he defines as imbued with aspiration, social mobility and the American dream.Head to Palmetto Brewing Co. for a party that rocks all day long (it is the longest day of the year, after all). Enjoy food from That’s My Dawg Food Truck as well as promos and specials throughout the day. There will be live music from Jenna Feeney and as always, Blade and Bull Axe Throwing.Take part in open-air, solar-inspired yoga at James Island County Park this Thursday, held to celebrate the summer solstice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will be limited to 100 people and yoga mats will be spaced out at least six feet apart.De Gullah Griot aka Giovanni Richardson hosts a Juneteenth ancestral worship ritual ceremony at McLeod Plantation this Sunday. Participants are asked to dress in all white to honor ancestors who made it through Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day, signifying the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African). Attendees will have a procession to the offering (of food and flowers), join a unity circle and perform a personal ritual.