June 17, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

Events for the week of June 17-June 24

click to enlarge Ranky Tanky performs as part of this Friday's CSO livestream concert, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Ranky Tanky performs as part of this Friday's CSO livestream concert, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality

Whether you're leaving your house this weekend (be sure to social distance!) or chillin' at home, here are our recommendations for what to stream, see and do.

Call and Response: A Concert for Equality
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents a special livestream program this Friday, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality, leveraging the power of music and the spoken word to promote unity and understanding. The evening features music of African American and Afro-British composers as well as guest speakers including Charlton Singleton, Edward Hart and Darrin Goss, Sr. The program concludes with a performance from Charleston’s Ranky Tanky.
Event Details Call and Response: A Concert for Equality
When: Fri., June 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Concert Music, Festivals + Events, Holiday Happenings and City Picks
Summer Solstice Beach Bash
Celebrate the longest day of the year at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island with music from Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers. Enjoy drink specials from Patron Tequila.
Event Details Summer Solstice Bash
@ Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
2205 Middle St.
Sullivan's Island, SC
When: Sat., June 20, 8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and City Picks
Promiseland
Local artist Fletcher Williams III has opened a new exhibition, Promiseland, at the Aiken-Rhett House, on view through July 15. Promiseland features new and recent creations from Williams including large-scale works on paper, sculptures and installations. The exhibition continues to explore Williams’ ongoing interpretation and disfiguration of the white picket fence, an emblem he defines as imbued with aspiration, social mobility and the American dream.
Event Details Promiseland
@ Aiken-Rhett House
48 Elizabeth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Through July 15
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts and City Picks
Summer Solstice Party
Head to Palmetto Brewing Co. for a party that rocks all day long (it is the longest day of the year, after all). Enjoy food from That’s My Dawg Food Truck as well as promos and specials throughout the day. There will be live music from Jenna Feeney and as always, Blade and Bull Axe Throwing.
Event Details Summer Solstice Party
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 20, 1-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and City Picks
Summer Solstice Yoga
Take part in open-air, solar-inspired yoga at James Island County Park this Thursday, held to celebrate the summer solstice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will be limited to 100 people and yoga mats will be spaced out at least six feet apart.
Event Details Summer Solstice Yoga
@ James Island County Park
871 Riverland Drive
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., June 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Price: $10/day of, $8/adv.
Wellness and City Picks
Juneteenth Ancestral Worship Ritual Ceremony
De Gullah Griot aka Giovanni Richardson hosts a Juneteenth ancestral worship ritual ceremony at McLeod Plantation this Sunday. Participants are asked to dress in all white to honor ancestors who made it through Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day, signifying the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African). Attendees will have a procession to the offering (of food and flowers), join a unity circle and perform a personal ritual.
Event Details Juneteenth Ancestral Worship Ritual Ceremony
@ McLeod Plantation
325 Country Club Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., June 21, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Donations
Festivals + Events and City Picks
