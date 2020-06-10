City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

click to enlarge Unsplash

Event Details Essential Farm Goods Market @ Summerville Farmers Market 200 South Main Street Summerville, SC When: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Farmers Markets and City Picks Map

Event Details Park Circle Social Distancing Art Walk When: Sat., June 13, 5-8 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Family + Kids, Visual Arts and City Picks

Event Details Safe Sounds @ Firefly Distillery 4201 Spruill Avenue North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m. Continues through July 25 Price: $100/four adult admission tickets Festivals + Events and City Picks Map

Event Details 2020 Charleston Forum When: Sun., June 14, 2 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Lectures + Seminars and City Picks

Event Details Sunday Brunch Farmers Market @ Charleston Pour House 1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island Charleston, SC When: Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Farmers Markets and City Picks Map

Event Details Lowcountry Listens When: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Continues through July 1 Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and City Picks

While coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise, many businesses and organizations are cautiously reopening. If you do leave your house, be sure to maintain that social distance you've mastered. Here's what we're doing in town this week:The Summerville Farmers Market is currently operating an essential goods only market per CDC guidelines and in an effort to support local farmers. Patrons are encouraged to pre-order and not linger once they arrive at the market. You can shop goods from vendors like Gruber Farms, Smith Bee Farm, Big Smile Peaches, Ron’s Roots, Sunny Cedars Farm and more.Close to 30 Park Circle-based artists will be displaying their artwork in their front yards this Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to participate in whatever way they feel comfortable, either from their car, bike, or roller skates. Buyers are encouraged to wear a mask when directly interacting with artists.Live music is coming back in a new way with the social distanced Safe Sounds at Firefly series. The seven-week summer concert series will be made up of 13 different shows featuring local musicians on Friday and Saturday nights. Each set of four tickets will secure a spot in a 10-by-10 square, separated on all sides by 8 feet. The fun kicks off this weekend with tunes from Runaway Gin on Friday and Saturday, with shows starting at 7 p.m. each night.This virtual iteration of the Charleston Forum examines the results of a tri-county survey on racial attitudes in the areas of education, economics, policing and criminal justice and building a platform for action. The Charleston Forum is a community nonprofit that provides an exchange of perspectives and solutions on issues of race.Held every Sunday at the Charleston Pour House, the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is back in action following a temporary drive-through iteration of the market, which was held as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. While the market is discouraging people from spending too much time hanging out during the market, everyone is invited to shop their local vendors.The Gaillard Center hosts a free virtual series called Lowcountry Listens Wednesdays this June featuring local artists. Each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center’s stage and will air online on their website, Facebook and YouTube. On June 10 catch Brendan James and on June 17 you’ll hear from She Returns From War.