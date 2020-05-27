City Picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

Provided

Spoleto at Home offers free programming through June 7

May 27-June 7

Sun., May 31, 12-3 p.m.

Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC

Thu., May 28, 7 p.m.

Tattooed Moose, JI 3328 Maybank Hwy. Johns Island, SC When: Wed., May 27, 5-8 p.m.

Happy hump day Charleston. Here's what we're up to online (and in person!):Spoleto Festival USA 2020’s virtual programs, offered through June 7, will feature some of the festival’s most popular offerings including chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre; partnering with South Carolina ETV, Spoleto presents weekday radio broadcasts of 11 past Bank of America Chamber Music programs, curated by festival director of chamber music, Geoff Nuttall. The concerts will air weekdays at 11 a.m. on the South Carolina public radio program Sonatas and Soundscapes. Nuttall and radio host Bradley Fuller will introduce each concert and conduct on-air interviews with various performers.Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM) hosts its fourth virtual market this Sunday via Instagram. It’s easy to participate — just watch HCVM’s Instagram story as they repost items for sale from 19 local vintage, secondhand and artisan vendors. Shoppers simply DM individual shops to arrange purchase. Tag HCVM in pics of your pups, brunch and general Sunday Fundays to join in the fun.Redux Contemporary Art Center is now accepting submissions for their ongoing window exhibition,. You can check out the work in Redux’s big front windows now, and it’s not too late to contribute your own piece, too. Redux is asking current members to mail in art in the form of a postcard to be used in an evolving installation. If you’re not a member you can become one by joining online — individual memberships start at $50.Charleston Jazz and the Gibbes Museum present an archived concert from their Art of Jazz series. This week’s performance comes from June 2018, when Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter performed a concert inspired by Patrick Dougherty’s sculpture exhibit,. The duo premiered new works of poetry and music during this special performance.We sure do miss live music and now we’re getting to enjoy it from a safe social distance with Music Under the Oaks at Johns Island’s Tattooed Moose. Join gritty Americana group the Mike Martin Band and jam out with Irish folk and country influenced tunes.