City picks: What we're streaming, seeing and doing this week 

Drive in flicks on the Ashley River sound pretty good to us

Happy almost-Memorial Day, Charleston. With warm weather and a long weekend we're sure you're ready to get outside — from drive-in movies to county park strolls, we've got you covered there. Here's what's happening online and out in the world this week.Outdoor event venue The Bend now hosts drive-in movies every Fri.-Sun. through June 7. Grab your pals, load up the car ($25 per vehicle) and head out to the property on the Ashley River. Each evening throughout the weekend offers a different theme: “date night Fridays” feature classic love stories and romantic comedies; “family Saturdays” feature flicks with a PG or G rating; and “musical Sundays” feature all kinds of musicals (naturally), and guests are encouraged to dress to theme. Guests can also order food in advance, from a rotating list of participating local restaurants. There will be beer and wine for sale and guests may dine at tables set up under The Bend’s pavilion. Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages are permitted.The Gibbes Museum of Art hosts yet another illustrator chat this Thursday, this time showcasing author and illustrator Jonathan Miller and his kids’ book,. Attendees can enjoy a reading, art demonstration, and introduction to the book. Miller is an adept public speaker, he speaks at over 200 schools a year, sharing his unique illustration style.Now through October, North Charleston hosts their weekly farmers market every Thursday in Park Circle, 3-7 p.m. The market is taking extra precautions to present a safe, easy-to-navigate experience during the coronavirus pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be available to all market patrons, while customers must adhere to a six-foot social distancing policy. Check out fresh produce and goods from purveyors like Robert Fields Farm and Simmons Farm.Hop online and learn how to collage with Redux and mixed-media artist Kate Ritchie. Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Ritchie guides attendees through making a special scene (think beach day or pool fun). All you need are scissors, a glue stick, old magazines, construction paper, and blank white paper on which to construct your gorgeous new creation. This activity is appropriate for those ages 12+.As of last week most Charleston County Parks have reopened. Be safe and maintain social distance between yourself and others. You can now skate your heart out at SK8 Charleston, walk the planks at Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach’s piers and get your history learning on with self-guided tours at McLeod Plantation Site.Each Tuesday tune into the library’s Facebook offerings for fun facts from Darryl of St. Paul’s Hollywood Library fame. He’ll “deliver some tasty tidbits of knowledge you probably didn’t need to know,” which is the kind of fun we’ve been looking for during quarantine. The best part is that one info-nugget will be used in the library’s weekly virtual trivia night on Thursdays, so be sure you’re paying attention.