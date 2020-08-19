Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

August 19, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Events for the week of Aug. 19-26

By
click to enlarge You've got a few more Fridays to check out music and movies at Mount Pleasant's Waterfront Park

Provided

You've got a few more Fridays to check out music and movies at Mount Pleasant's Waterfront Park

Share
Tweet
Welcome to another week of fun in the sun (or on your couch). Here's what's happening around town, Charleston.

Waterfront Music & Movies
The town of Mount Pleasant presents a movie on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park at sunset each Friday through the end of August. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to set up for relaxed outdoor viewing. This event is free to attend and food and beverages will be available for purchase. This Friday you can catch Yesterday and next week you can see Enchanted.
Event Details Waterfront Music & Movies
@ Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park
Harry M. Hallman Jr. Boulevard
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Fridays, 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28
(843) 884-8517
Price: Free
Film + Radio, Festivals + Events and City Picks
Map

Essentials Market
The Charleston Farmers Market is currently operating on an essentials-only basis. Farmer and grower vendors will be featured, but no prepared food or entertainment will be allowed. Vendors and attendees will be required to wear face coverings.
Event Details Charleston Essentials Farmers Market
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Aug. 19, 4-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Farmers Markets and City Picks
Map
InSain Trivia
Head over to Red’s on Wednesdays to play mind-blowing trivia, hosted by DJ inSain. Winners will receive bar cash.
Event Details InSain Twisted Trivia at Red’s
@ Red's Ice House
98 Church St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant, SC
When: Wed., Aug. 19, 8-10 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Trivia and City Picks
Map

Webinar: What were they wearing?
Amber Satterthwaite, curator of education and museum programs at Drayton Hall will lead this virtual webinar discussing the historical fashion of people in the 18th and 19th centuries. Register in advance to receive the Zoom link.
Event Details Webinar: What Were They Wearing?
When: Thu., Aug. 20, 5 p.m.
Price: Donations
Lectures + Seminars and City Picks
CHS Hort Summer Workshop Series
Learn about gardening from different local experts from the comfort of your own home with the Charleston Horticultural summer workshop series. Each class consists of an hour long lecture, followed by 30 minutes of questions and answers.
Event Details CHS Hort Summer Workshop Series
@ Virtual Event
online
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: Aug. 20-29
Price: Prices vary
Lectures + Seminars, Nature + Pets and City Picks
Map
Art as Allegory
The Gibbes Museum of Art presents a virtual artist talk with Joseph Sulkowski next Wednesday. He will be giving a 30 minute presentation about his career and work, then the conversation will be opened to a Q&A.
Event Details Art As Allegory
@ Virtual Event
online
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: Wed., Aug. 26, 6 p.m.
Price: $20/nonmembers, $15/members
Lectures + Seminars, Visual Arts and City Picks
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS