City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Welcome to another week of fun in the sun (or on your couch). Here's what's happening around town, Charleston.The town of Mount Pleasant presents a movie on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park at sunset each Friday through the end of August. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to set up for relaxed outdoor viewing. This event is free to attend and food and beverages will be available for purchase. This Friday you can catchand next week you can seeThe Charleston Farmers Market is currently operating on an essentials-only basis. Farmer and grower vendors will be featured, but no prepared food or entertainment will be allowed. Vendors and attendees will be required to wear face coverings.Head over to Red’s on Wednesdays to play mind-blowing trivia, hosted by DJ inSain. Winners will receive bar cash.Amber Satterthwaite, curator of education and museum programs at Drayton Hall will lead this virtual webinar discussing the historical fashion of people in the 18th and 19th centuries. Register in advance to receive the Zoom link.Learn about gardening from different local experts from the comfort of your own home with the Charleston Horticultural summer workshop series. Each class consists of an hour long lecture, followed by 30 minutes of questions and answers.The Gibbes Museum of Art presents a virtual artist talk with Joseph Sulkowski next Wednesday. He will be giving a 30 minute presentation about his career and work, then the conversation will be opened to a Q&A.