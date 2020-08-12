City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Event Details Virtual Story Time at the Gibbes When: Thu., Aug. 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Price: Free to attend Books + Poetry and City Picks

Hop online or hop around town (mask on, socially distanced, of course) — here's what we've got going on this week.Join the Gibbes Museum of Art, in collaboration with Charleston County Public Library, for a virtual story time this Thursday. During each virtual story time families can enjoy stories and songs inspired by the museum’s temporary exhibitions as well as works from the Gibbes’ permanent collection. You can check out story time on Facebook starting at 10 a.m.The South Carolina Aquarium hosts their annual special Shark Week activities this Aug. 9-15. Featuring a shark-themed scavenger hunt, educational pop-ups, and more, the aquarium is inviting you to come celebrate these fascinating sea creatures. To take precautions amidst the pandemic, the aquarium is limiting the number of guests allowed in the building at once and only offering online ticketing. Additionally, all guests above the age of three are required to wear a face covering at all times.Be sure to snag your tickets for next Wednesday’s Wine Down Wednesday at Old Towne Creek County Park. Enjoy wine, food truck fare from Street Bird and live music from Chris Sordelet. Tickets are limited to 150 per event so be sure to get yours early. Guests are encouraged to bring their own tables and chairs and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue.The Gaillard Center hosts a free virtual series, Lowcountry Listens every Wednesday. Each performance is recorded on the Gaillard Center’s stage and airs online on their website, Facebook and YouTube. Videos contain a short interview and three to four songs. This Wednesday catch poetry and jazz from Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter.Drive on up to Patriots Point for this Saturday’s outdoor screening of the 1994 version of. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and if you didn’t get advance tickets (which we recommend), there may be some tickets available at the door for open-air outdoor seating. Learn more about Holy City Drive In, including info on where you can park and use the restroom, online. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but concessions are available for purchase onsite.The Summerville Farmers Market is back, operating with COVID-19 measures in place, including social distancing and masks. Vendors may change week to week but you can look forward to vendors including Rio Bertolini, Low Country Olive Oil, Big Daddy’s Pork Skins, Big Smile Peaches, Kool Katz Italian Ice, Southern Naturals, Pep Rolls and more.