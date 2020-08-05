Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

August 05, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Events for the week of Aug. 5-12

By
click to enlarge The Town of Mount Pleasant hosts outdoor movies every Friday through August

Provided

The Town of Mount Pleasant hosts outdoor movies every Friday through August

Share
Tweet
Escape the heat with virtual events or get out of the house with socially distanced outdoor movies, beer celebrations and more.

Waterfront Music & Movies
The town of Mount Pleasant presents a movie on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park at sunset each Friday through the end of August. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to set up for relaxed outdoor viewing. This event is free to attend and food and beverages will be available for purchase. 
Event Details Waterfront Music & Movies
@ Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park
Harry M. Hallman Jr. Boulevard
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Fridays, 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28
(843) 884-8517
Price: Free
Film + Radio, Festivals + Events and City Picks
Map

Currents of Change
Landing Contemporary Art Gallery (LCA) presents a new online exhibition, Currents of Change, this July 30-Aug. 13. The exhibition highlights the work of emerging artists from the “sister cities” of Charleston and Savannah. Participating artists include Anne Abueva, Taylor Adams, Carrie Davis, Cathleen Ficht, Nicki Klepper, Yungian Lin, Barbara Montgomery and Maggie Roof. Their work examines currents, both natural and manmade, external and internal.
Event Details Currents of Change
When: Through Aug. 13
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts and City Picks
Steel Canvas Tour
Steel Canvas is an hour-long guided tour exploring the life and artwork of the USS Yorktown. In this eye-opening art tour aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, guests will learn all about the original artwork created by members of the crew more than 50 years ago. Tours are limited to 15 people and will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends only. Masks are required.
Event Details Steel Canvas Tour
@ USS Yorktown
Charleston Harbor off Patriots Point
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Price: $15
Festivals + Events, Visual Arts and City Picks
Map
National IPA Day
Celebrate National IPA Day with Bohemian Bull this Thursday where you can snag select draft IPAS for just $3. Enjoy live music from The Eighty Sixers, 6-9 p.m. in the beer garden, and sip on all the hops you can handle.
Event Details National IPA Day
@ Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Aug. 6
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Beer and City Picks
Map
Charleston Jazz Festival Edition: Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore
Crooners & Currents features Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore celebrating the singers of yesteryear and today. Enjoy classics by Al Jarreau, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra intertwined with music by Esperanza Spaulding, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and Michael Bublé.
Event Details Charleston Jazz Festival Edition: Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore
When: Thu., Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
Price: Donations
Concert Music and City Picks
Virtual Sweat Summer Series
Athleta and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre host a virtual Sweat Summer Series this summer, with Zoom classes held each Wednesday through the end of August. Guests can join any of the free virtual fitness classes, which range from vinyasa yoga to barre to HIIT. 
Event Details Virtual Sweat Summer Series
When: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26
Price: Free to attend
Wellness and City Picks

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS