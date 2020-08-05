City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Event Details Waterfront Music & Movies @ Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park Harry M. Hallman Jr. Boulevard Mt. Pleasant, SC When: Fridays, 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28 (843) 884-8517 Price: Free Film + Radio, Festivals + Events and City Picks Map

Escape the heat with virtual events or get out of the house with socially distanced outdoor movies, beer celebrations and more.The town of Mount Pleasant presents a movie on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park at sunset each Friday through the end of August. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to set up for relaxed outdoor viewing. This event is free to attend and food and beverages will be available for purchase.Landing Contemporary Art Gallery (LCA) presents a new online exhibition,, this July 30-Aug. 13. The exhibition highlights the work of emerging artists from the “sister cities” of Charleston and Savannah. Participating artists include Anne Abueva, Taylor Adams, Carrie Davis, Cathleen Ficht, Nicki Klepper, Yungian Lin, Barbara Montgomery and Maggie Roof. Their work examines currents, both natural and manmade, external and internal.Steel Canvas is an hour-long guided tour exploring the life and artwork of the USS Yorktown. In this eye-opening art tour aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, guests will learn all about the original artwork created by members of the crew more than 50 years ago. Tours are limited to 15 people and will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends only. Masks are required.Celebrate National IPA Day with Bohemian Bull this Thursday where you can snag select draft IPAS for just $3. Enjoy live music from The Eighty Sixers, 6-9 p.m. in the beer garden, and sip on all the hops you can handle.Crooners & Currents features Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore celebrating the singers of yesteryear and today. Enjoy classics by Al Jarreau, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra intertwined with music by Esperanza Spaulding, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and Michael Bublé.Athleta and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre host a virtual Sweat Summer Series this summer, with Zoom classes held each Wednesday through the end of August. Guests can join any of the free virtual fitness classes, which range from vinyasa yoga to barre to HIIT.