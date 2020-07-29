City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Event Details Mindful Practice and the Creative Arts Virtual Workshop When: Wed., July 29, 6 p.m. Price: $20/nonmembers, $15/members Lectures + Seminars and City Picks

Whether you're boppin' around town (in your mask) or hopping online, we've got all the cool events in town right here.MUSC professors, doctors Cindy Dodds and Lisa Kerr will present tools for physical, cognitive and emotional learning and healing using visual thinking strategies and creative writing exercises in this virtual workshop, presented by the Gibbes Museum of Art. Dodds and Kerr will lead participants through two examples of exercises that help develop observation skills, center thoughts and explore emotions as they explain the positive effects of the creative arts for everyone.Nationally and internationally known artists are donating artwork for Charleston Animal Society’s virtual art auction Aug. 1-7. “We are so thankful to have these incredible artists rally around our community animals during such a difficult time,” said Charleston Animal Society Board Chairwoman Laurel Greer. The artwork can be viewed at charlestonanimalsociety.org/art-auction and bidding runs Aug. 1-7. The host gallery for the virtual art auction is Dog & Horse Fine Art & Portraiture Gallery owned by Jaynie Spector in Charleston. Participating local artists include Mary Whyte, Robert Lange and Betty Anglin Smith.Join Awendaw Green every Wednesday this Summer for a virtual music streaming series from the original compound’s Tiny Deck. Each week you’ll hear from favorite locals and a few traveling artists; be sure to show your support through a virtual tip jar.Head to RiverDogs stadium this Sunday to do some good and donate blood with The Blood Connection. Be sure to sign up for a time slot ahead of time.Acclaimed author and CEO of PEN America Suzanne Nossel will be virtually discussing her new bookthrough the Charleston Library Society on Thursday July 30. This event will be hosted through Zoom. Joining the digital discussion is free and open to the public, but does require an RSVP. Visit the Charleston Library Society’s website to reserve a spot.We could all probably use a little yoga nidra right now. The practice of yoga nidra is also known as the yoga of deep sleep, using meditation and conscious relaxation to induce total physical and mental relaxation. Register online for this virtual yoga class with Trace Sahaja Bonner; no yoga experience is required.