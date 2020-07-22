Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

July 22, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Events for the week of July 22-29

click to enlarge Catch a drive-in flick at Holy City Drive In this Friday-Sunday

Provided

Catch a drive-in flick at Holy City Drive In this Friday-Sunday

From fun, socially distanced outdoor activities to educational Zoom sessions, we've got the lowdown on what's happening around town and online this week.

Holy City Drive In: Pitch Perfect
Head to Patriots Point’s Holy City Drive In for a screening of Pitch Perfect this Saturday. You can purchase food and drinks from Top Shelf Catering Company and Bacon Station of Charleston. There are also screenings on Friday and Sunday — learn more at holycitydrivein.com. 
Event Details Holy City Drive In
@ Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum
40 Patriots Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., July 24, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 25, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 26, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $12/adults, $10/military and senior citizens, $8/kids under 10
Festivals + Events, Family + Kids, Film + Radio and City Picks
That Summer Book Sale
On July 24-25 head to the Main Library for That Summer Book Sale, where you can browse through hundreds of (sanitized) used books, CDs and DVDs at super low prices. The semi annual book sale, presented by Charleston Friends of the Library, benefits the Charleston County Public Library and all of its programs. Books, DVDs and CDs start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books, with genres that cover everything from mysteries to romances to local histories to classics.
Event Details That Summer Book Sale
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: July 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry, Festivals + Events, Fashion + Shopping, Benefits + Fundraisers and City Picks
Social Distance Learning w/ The Slave Dwelling Project
While the coronavirus pandemic prevents Charlestonians from joining local cultural interpreter Joseph McGill in his overnight stays at slave dwellings, McGill has come up with an alternative: Facebook Live and Zoom sessions. Now, you can join McGill (virtually, that is) at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens as he broadcasts live this weekend. Email slavedwellingproject@gmail.com with the time that you would like to participate in one of the Zoom sessions.
Event Details Social Distance Learning w/ Slave Dwelling Project
When: July 24-25
Lectures + Seminars and City Picks
Kiawah River Kayak Tour
Opt outside with nature’s socially distant activities, including this new Kiawah River Kayak Tour from Coastal Expeditions. The tour begins at the Farmhouse at Kiawah River and takes adventurers through salt marsh and tidal flats. Kayakers can expect to see pods of bottlenose dolphins, herons, eagles and more. This three-hour tour is available by private expedition for groups of six or more. 
Event Details Kiawah River Kayak Tour
@ Kiawah River at the Farmhouse
3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island, sc
When: Ongoing
Price: $70/adults, $50/children
Nature + Pets, Family + Kids and City Picks
Encore Drive-In Nights
Country star Blake Shelton presents a cinematic drive-in concert experience to fans all across the country on July 25. Locally, you can catch his concert on the big screen at outdoor venue The Bend. Presented by Encore Live, this outdoor concert experience will take all safety precautions into consideration: cars will be parked at least six feet apart, customers can use contactless payment and all staff will be required to wear PPE.
Event Details Encore Drive-In Nights
@ The Bend
3775 Azaela Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., July 25, 8:30 p.m.
Price: $114.99/single vehicle
Buy from Ticketmaster
Festivals + Events and City Picks
Creative Mornings Charleston: Kate March
Tune into Zoom on July 24 for this month's Creative Mornings Charleston, where you'll hear from self-described multi-hyphenate artist Kate March speaking on the topic of Underdog. The free morning lecture starts at 8 a.m. Be sure to register online.
Event Details Creative Mornings Charleston: Kate March
When: Fri., July 24, 8 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Lectures + Seminars

